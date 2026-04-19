Waterford Gaelic Games Community raises €98,000 for Solas

The Waterford Gaelic Games community came together in remarkable fashion on Friday, March 27, as 47 members from Waterford GAA, LGFA and Camogie clubs abseiled from the Hogan Stand in Croke Park to raise funds for the Solas Cancer Support Centre.

Representing 25 clubs from across the county, from Ardmore in the west to Passage in the east, the participants joined forces to raise an incredible €98,000 in support of the charity’s vital services.

The event, which was endorsed by the executive boards of Waterford GAA, Waterford Camogie and Waterford LGFA, was first planned in November last year. Once the date was confirmed, participants quickly signed up and began fundraising.

While nerves were evident during the initial briefing and training, the sense of achievement and joy was clear as each participant completed the challenge.

Waterford hurling legend and Mount Sion clubman Jim Green, who played a major role in recruiting participants, said the event was a way of giving back.

“I saw it as a way of giving back to Solas for the way they looked after myself and my family. The clubs and people who came on board proved the family ethos of the GAA.”

Solas manager Tracy McDaid said the fundraising effort will make a major difference.

“These incredible funds will help us provide services to over 1,300 clients in our centres in Waterford and Dungarvan.”

Among those who took part was WLR Sports Content Manager Seamus Barry, representing Passage GAA.

“The team at Solas looked after me and my family with incredible care and compassion after I lost my mother to cancer last May,” he said.

Solas provides free professional support services for people affected by cancer, their families and carers, including counselling, complementary therapies, yoga, meditation and support for children and adolescents.

Plans are already underway for the next fundraising event in 2027.