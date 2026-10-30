Waterford has lower HAP limit than neighbours

Waterford has a lower HAP limit than neighbouring counties like Cork and Kilkenny, despite all these areas being covered by HAP Band 2.

HAP limits are the maximum amount of rent a local authority will pay to a private landlord on behalf of a social housing tenant. A single person in Waterford is entitled to a HAP base rate of €430 or €600 for an adult/couple with three children.

The issue was raised by Councillor, Joeanne Bailey at this months meeting for the Plenary Council in Waterford.

“Kilkenny, Cork, and Louth are also in band 2,” she explained. “The same person in Kilkenny receives a HAP of €480, in Cork it’s €550, and Louth it’s €575. So how is it the person in Waterford I receiving less than the HAP scheme in other counties in the same band?”

“With the shambles of the budget this week more and more people are struggling to pay their rent or find a property at all. So on that note can I get a breakdown of the HAP finder part of the housing department?” she asked.

In reply, Director of Housing Seamus de Faoite, said, “HAP bands are decided there in the government. If I recall you asked this question at the start of the year, and the answer I gave that time was it was expected that there would be notified about a change in May of this year. So we still haven’t heard.

“The point you raise is a very valid one. A person in a neighbouring local authority, be it in Cork, or Kilkenny are on different rates. We will raise the matter again.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme