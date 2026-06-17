Waterford nurses launch multi-cultural recipe book

Nurses make up the largest profession in University Hospital Waterford. The nursing cohort bring an amazing array of cultures and life experience to their frontline work.

A new recipe book, inspired an organised by Assistant Director of Nursing, Dearbháile Ryan, compiles a collection of favourite dishes from the many walks of life that make up the UHW nursing department.

Speaking at the launch of the new UHW nursing graduate exhibition, which runs the length of the corridor connecting the Dunmore Wing to the main hospital, Dearbháile Ryan explained that food has served as a way of connecting the nursing staff of different backgrounds, as they would often bring their own dishes to work events.

Arising from this, the staff have compiled a recipe book of favourite dishes and family recipes to share between them.

Included with the recipes are short explanations of the dish. An Irish contribution called Granny Ryan’s Potato Cakes explains: “Irish potato cakes, or ‘potato farls,’ is a traditional, crispy, and comforting dish, that my granny used to make with potatoes that were left over, the more butter you put in the better she used to laugh!”

Other contributions include Sausages with a Cantonese Hoisin sauce, Chicken Abodo from the Philippines, Fish Molly from Kerela in India, a Mediterranean cous cous salad, Irish beef stew, traditional Irish brown bread, and so much more.

This is a practical recipe book with straight-forward instructions and dishes that are used in the real world. An interesting reminder of what we all share despite being so different.

The recipe book is available at UHW main reception for €15. Funds raised go to Saint Vincent de Paul.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme