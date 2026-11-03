A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a young woman accused of money laundering.

Brooke Power (22) of 210 Ballybeg Square, Waterford, appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. She is charged with six counts of alleged money laundering, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act).

For the purpose of jurisdiction, Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on various dates between 2 March and 11 March, 2026 at unknown locations within the state, the accused allegedly committed money laundering. The total value from the six charges faced by the accused is €7,300.

Judge O’Connell decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning the case can be heard at the District Court. The matter will be mentioned in court again on 12 January, 2027.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power