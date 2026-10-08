Woman injured following collision with emergency services vehicle

A woman was brought to hospital following a collision with an emergency services van in Waterford city yesterday (7th October).

The collision occurred at approximately 10.20am yesterday on Carrickpherish Road, Waterford city.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene of the incident, and the female driver of the car, who is aged in her 60s, was brought to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to The Munster Express that no other injuries were reported in the collision.

Robyn Power