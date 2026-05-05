Woman stole 11 cans of alcohol

A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from a shop in Waterford was recently given the benefit of the Probation Act.

Chloe Ducey (24) of 46 Childers Estate, Dungarvan, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month, where she pleaded guilty to theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, and being intoxicated in public contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that shortly before 11.00am on 23 January 2026, Gardaí received a report that a woman had taken 11 cans of Four Loko alcohol with a value of €63 from Dunnes Stores, City Square Shopping Centre, and left the premises without paying for them.

A woman, identified as the accused, was found ‘highly intoxicated’ later that day by Garda Clodagh Horgan on Barronstrand Street, and was subsequently arrested, Sgt Hickey said.

As it was noted in court that the items were not recovered, Judge Cheatle said the drinks “were inside her by the time she was found”.

It was heard that the accused has previous convictions which include theft matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said the theft matter was of a ‘low-level’, and that it relates to a polysubstance misuse problem faced by his client, which means she has “little or no recollection” of what happened.

Mr. Cunningham asked Judge Cheatle to consider dismissing the charges under the Probation Act.

The judge decided to dismiss the charges under Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power