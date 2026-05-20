Woman stole variety of items on shoplifting spree

A Waterford woman recently had a suspended sentence activated for a spree of theft offences where she stole items including groceries, perfume, and handbags.

Kathleen Flynn (36) of 22 Mount Sion Avenue, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. She faced eight counts of theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, as well as two charges of possession of drugs (namely cocaine and diamorphine, commonly known as heroin) for personal use and for the purpose of unlawful sale and/or supply, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The charges related to incidents that occurred in Waterford city on dates between 7 November 2023 and 29 January 2026.

Sergeant Micheal Hickey outlined to the court that on 18 September 2024, Gardaí received a report of the theft of a handbag worth €55 from TK Maxx, Poleberry, Waterford city. The accused was identified as taking the bag, and the item was not recovered.

A second incident occurred on 4 February 2025, where the accused took perfume to the value of €133.89 from Shaw’s store on Meagher’s Quay, Waterford, and left without paying. She was identified by Gardaí from CCTV footage, Sgt Hickey said.

The Sergeant added that on both 26 April and 25 July 2025, the accused took several handbags from TK Maxx worth €296.63 and €408.92. The items were not recovered. Another incident occurred on 10 July 2025, where the accused was identified as taking a handbag worth €115 from Phelan’s Shoes, which was also not recovered.

Sgt Hickey outlined further theft charges faced by Ms. Flynn, which included the theft of alcohol worth €236.50 from Supervalu, at The Hypercentre, Waterford city, on 27 January 2025, theft of meat items worth €250 from Lidl, Ardkeen, on 15 January 2026, an incident involving the theft of razor blades and protein powder with a value of €104 from Supervalu, Kilbarry, on 29 January 2026.

The total value of goods arising out of the theft charges was over €1,500.

She additionally faced charges of possession of €50 cocaine and €150 heroin for personal use and sale and/or supply, which arose from an incident on 7 November 2023 where she was searched at Waterford Garda Station.

It was noted in court that she has 147 previous convictions, including 110 theft matters, and is currently serving out a nine month sentence suspended for 18 months that she received in 2024. Sgt Hickey highlighted that some of the charges triggered this sentence.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty asked Judge Cheatle if his client could be granted bail and referred for a Probation report. He outlined that the accused was recently given a house by the Simon Community, and that she risked losing it if given a custodial sentence.

“Her house will be gone when she comes out”

Mr. Delahunty told the court that Ms. Flynn is “doing better than she was”, as she has been in and out of rehab services since he has known her, having had a ‘tough time’ and “gotten into trouble” with drugs in the past. The solicitor added that his client was pleading guilty to the charges, asking if she could be given the benefit of the Probation Act, because if she is sent to prison, “her house will be gone when she comes out.”

Judge Cheatle told Mr. Delahunty that the charges had a custodial sentence “written all over them.”

The judge decided to activate the nine month suspended sentence, and added an additional 10 month consecutive sentence for the Section 15 charge, which will be suspended for 24 months, on the condition that the accused engages with the Probation service on her release. All other charges were taken into consideration.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power