Summer Fun Days at City Square Waterford!

Looking for a fun, affordable way to keep the kids entertained this summer? City Square Waterford has the perfect answer with the return of Summer Fun Days, a fantastic series of FREE family events taking place every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm throughout July and August.

Each week brings a brand-new adventure for families to enjoy together. Whether your little ones dream of meeting a princess, becoming a wizard, getting creative with arts and crafts, learning amazing magic tricks or dancing the afternoon away, there’s something for everyone.

All Summer Fun Day events take place upstairs in City Square’s spacious Foodhall events area, providing the perfect setting for families to relax and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment. While you’re there, you can also choose from a fantastic selection of dining options, including Starbucks, The Pantry Café, O’Briens, The Bagel Factory and Abrakebabra, making it easy to enjoy a coffee, lunch or tasty treat before or after the activities.

With a fantastic mix of interactive entertainment, creative workshops, themed experiences and live performances, Summer Fun Days promise exciting activities that will keep children entertained and engaged. Every Sunday offers a fresh experience, making each visit unique and giving families another reason to return throughout the summer.

Best of all, every event is completely free, making Summer Fun Days at City Square Waterford the perfect destination for affordable family fun this summer.

For more information, visit www.city-square.ie or follow City Square Waterford on social media.