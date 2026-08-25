Local Roots, Local Care www.clannadcare.ie

At a time when more people want to remain living independently in their own homes, Waterford-based Clannad Care is helping families across the region make that possible.

Across Ireland, conversations around ageing are changing. Where previous generations often viewed residential care as the inevitable next step, older adults today increasingly want to stay in the homes and communities they know best. For many, independence is not simply about where they live. It is about keeping familiar routines, staying close to neighbours and friends, and continuing to live life on their own terms.

Róisín and Fergal Hartley recognised that shift early, establishing Clannad Care in 2010 as part of The Hartley People Group. The aim was straightforward: to bring professional care and staffing services to the South East, delivered by people who know the area and the families in it.

Clannad Care works with individuals and families throughout Waterford and the South East, providing personalised support that helps people continue living safely and comfortably at home. Rather than taking away independence, good home care helps protect it, and offers reassurance to clients and to the people who worry about them.

“Independence at home is realistic for most people, provided the right support is there,” says Róisín Hartley, Director of Clannad Care. “Our role is to make that attainable day to day, and to give families the assurance that a dependable service is in place.”

The company has continued to grow since, reflecting rising demand for trusted local care. That growth has gone hand in hand with a strong commitment to quality and environmental responsibility, most recently recognised through Clannad Care’s ISO 14001 certification for environmental management.

As a locally owned business, Clannad Care understands the value of community and the importance of relationships built on trust, respect and reliability.

As Ireland adapts to the needs of an ageing population, most people want the same thing: the chance to stay connected to the homes, communities and lives they have built. Supporting that is not only about care. It is about helping people continue to live well, exactly where they want to be.

Clannad Care, Block 1A, Unit 1N, Cleaboy Business Park, Old Kilmeaden Road, Waterford. X91 DEC4

Website: www.clannadcare.ie Freephone: 1800 815 688 General: info@clannadcare.ie

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