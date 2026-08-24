Major upgrade for Millenium Plaza

The Millenium Plaza on the Quays in Waterford is set to get a redevelopment worth €465,000.

Minister of State for Planning, John Cummins, was in Waterford on Wednesday last to make the announcement. The funding is coming directly from the Minister’s Department.

As the name suggests, The Millenium Plaza was originally opened in 2001, near the turn of the millennium. It is often said that the area has not been successfully integrated into the city and has become a site for frequent anti-social behaviour.

The new plan will see new water features, renewed decking, trees, and an integrated greenery. There does not seem to be seating in the sheltered area.

It will be hoped this new, more modern aesthetic will help the south quay become more integrated into the city centre going forward.

Deputy Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr Jim D’Arcy was there to welcome the announcement, commenting: “William Vincent Wallace Plaza occupies a prominent position at the heart of Waterford city and provides an important connection with the River Suir”.

“This funding will give the plaza a new lease of life, creating a more welcoming and accessible space where people can meet, relax and enjoy events along the waterfront. The refurbishment will also complement the wider regeneration of the city centre, including the redevelopment of the North Quays and Parade Quay. I would like to thank Minister Cummins for supporting this important investment in Waterford’s public realm,” Cllr. D’Arcy added.

Minister of State John Cummins TD said he was delighted to deliver the €465,000.

“I’m delighted to allocate a sum of €465,000 to Waterford City & County Council via the Local Government Fund, toward the refurbishment of Waterford’s William Vincent Wallace Plaza,” he said.

“The Plaza has been at the heart of our city for 25 years and in a time where the areas along our Quays are experiencing real positive change – it is also an opportunity to bring a new lease of life to existing infrastructure,” he said.

“It has been clear for some time that this area, which is a prime location, next to some of our most well-known tourism assets, has needed a facelift – so when I was approached by Council Chief Executive Seán McKeown about the possibility of funding the project, I was delighted to be in a position to do so,” Minister Cummins said.

“I look forward to working with the team at Waterford City & County Council to bring this project to fruition, and I have no doubt that these refurbishment works will have an extremely positive impact for many years to come,” he added.

CAR PARKS ON THE QUAY

In what has become a repeated topic at recent Council meetings, there seems to be a growing body of opinion that the Quays in Waterford are wasted on car parks and should instead be put to some other use more suited to a city riverfront.

The Munster Express asked the Minister of State for Planning if he agreed with this assessment.

“I would, I would,” he said. “I think we obviously need car parking in the city centre, but I think what you have seen with the South Plaza is it has been developed in and around the new pedestrian bridge, and now the revitalisation of this, we are turning the city towards the river.

“It is a fantastic amenity that we have on our doorstep here and we need to utilise it even more. I think developments like this on the South Plaza will certainly help in terms of that. I want to see it being used more,” he continued.

“I know the Deputy Mayor and the Chief Executive are committed to ensuring that we have usable liveable spaces that people can enjoy in our city centre. We have a significant population that live in our city centre which is a really good thing.

“We have more development that is going to take place across the road on Parade Quay that is going to provide housing units here, so a lot more people living in the city centre, breathing life into the city centre and they need to have enjoyable places to be able to enjoy, as do tourists and the public that come into the city centre,” Minister Cummins added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme