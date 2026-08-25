No critical infrastructure projects for Waterford

Last week the government announce the first nine projects to be defined as critical infrastructure.

These projects are ‘top of the queue’ for faster processing and decision making, meaning they will benefit from significantly faster decision making as processes have been streamlined.

The projects deemed to be critical infrastructure were MetroLink in Dublin, the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, the Galway City Ring Road, the Water Supply Project for the Eastern and Midlands Region, the Greater Dublin Drainage Project, Limerick (Bunlicky) Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade and Bioresource Centre, a cross border electricity interconnector, a Kildare-Meath grid upgrade, and a Letterkenny grid upgrade.

No project in the South East received this special status, and some have said that this is the latest example of Waterford, and the South East region in general, not receiving the same level of support from the government as the rest of the country.

Minister of State for Planning John Cummins was on the Quay on July 29, last, to announce a major rejuvenation project for the William Vincent Wallace Plaza. During this visit, The Munster Express asked the Minister if Waterford was being left behind again.

“No, I wouldn’t accept that all we have to do is look over the river here to the North Quays, there’s over €200 million of state funding that is gone in to the North Quays here,” Minister Cummins replied.

“Obviously there is going to be even more. There are commercial negotiations that are going on at present, in terms of the LDA and a private partner in terms of over 400 apartments on the North Quays. It is certainly the intention that the land development agency will be the lead partner in that,” he said.

“That is a significant sum of money if you total everything on the North Quays we’re looking at a half a billion euro in terms of investment. It is unprecedented in terms of regeneration scale so I want to continue to see investment like that happening in Waterford, and will do so, playing my part as minister,” Minister Cummins told this newspaper.

Must do better

Contradicting the view of Minister Cummins, Waterford TD David Cullinane says not having a single project from the South East make the list of Critical Infrastructure contradicts the government’s stated commitment to ‘balanced regional development.’

“Once again, Waterford and the South East have been left behind,” he said. “The Government has announced the first projects to be fast-tracked under its new Critical Infrastructure legislation. Not a single project from the South East made the list,” Deputy Cullinane said.

“Even more concerning is the reported exclusion of BusConnects, despite the need for better public transport in Waterford.

“Our city and county need investment in the N24, the N25, BusConnects and the water infrastructure required to deliver housing and support jobs,” he said.

“These are not wish-list projects. They are essential if Waterford is to grow and if the South East is to get the fair share of investment it deserves. The Government talks constantly about balanced regional development, but this announcement tells a different story.”

Deputy Cullinane concluded by saying both Waterford’s Ministers of State must do better in this regard.

BusConnects

It has been suggested in multiple council meetings that BusConnects is the priority project for Waterford’s public transport going forward.

Labour councillor, Seamus Ryan has expressed deep disappointment that the BusConnects programme has not been included in the Critical Infrastructure Framework.

The move comes amidst general frustration that schemes like Active Travel seem to be on fast forward while basic public transport lags far behind, a mismatch that increases traffic congestion in the City.

“This is a deeply disappointing decision for Waterford and for every city seeking to improve public transport. BusConnects is exactly the type of project that should benefit from fast-tracking. Instead, it appears to have been left behind,” said Cllr. Ryan.

“Waterford is Ireland’s fastest-growing city, but our public transport infrastructure has simply not kept pace. We need investment that delivers more frequent services, better reliability and modern infrastructure if we are serious about reducing congestion and supporting sustainable growth.”

Cllr Ryan went on to say that the exclusion sends the wrong message about the Government’s commitment to regional cities. “Government cannot continue to speak about balanced regional development while delaying the transport investment that cities like Waterford urgently need. If we want people to choose public transport, we have to provide a service that is reliable, accessible and fit for purpose.”

According to Cllr Ryan, BusConnects has the potential to play a vital role in supporting housing delivery, employment growth and climate targets across Waterford.

“Every new housing development, every new employer and every major investment in our city depends on having a transport system that works. BusConnects is not just about buses; it is about giving people real transport choices and building a city that can continue to grow sustainably,” he said.

Cllr Ryan called on the Government to revisit the projects included under the Critical Infrastructure framework and ensure BusConnects is added without delay.

“If this legislation is genuinely intended to remove unnecessary delays from nationally significant infrastructure, then BusConnects should be among the first projects included. Waterford has waited long enough for the public transport investment it deserves,” Cllr. Ryan added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme