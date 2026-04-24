€135,000 Above the Shop Grant

The Department of Housing has announced that a grant of up to €135,000 will be available to make vacant spaces above shops suitable for residential use. Housing Minister James Browne made the announcement on Wednesday, April 1, and the scheme is viewed as the latest effort by Government to increase overall housing capacity by using what is already there.

Waterford TD and Minister of State for Planning, John Cummins, has welcomed the announcement as he encouraged Waterford residents to apply.

“The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has been very successful, with over 16,000 applications received and over 12,000 applications approved and 4,500 grants paid as of December 2025,” explained Minister Cummins.

“€250m has been provided since its launch in July 2022 and this expansion will help continue the momentum that has helped to counter dereliction and vacancy. This is an area I am very passionate about and it is important that we can continue to make every effort possible to bring properties of this kind back into use.”

It is understood that An Expert Advice Grant has also been established, with funding of up to €5,000 available for professional advice on converting above shop spaces and former commercial properties into residential units.

“79 vacant properties were brought back into use in Waterford in 2025 with €4.2m paid out to homeowners in Waterford since the launch of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

“There is a strong pipeline in Waterford with over 220 grants approved to bring disused properties back to life. As the scheme is expanded and more and more applications are approved, I anticipate that we will see continued improvement across our streetscapes,” continued Minister Cummins.

“I would encourage anyone in Waterford who is interested in availing of the scheme to check it out and engage with their local authority. The council for their part have committed to a more streamlined process for evaluating applications at a recent meeting I held with senior management.”

Visit the Gov.ie website for more information on the Above the Shop scheme.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme