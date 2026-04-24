Man pleads guilty to assault

A man that recently appeared in court via video link said he was pleading guilty to a charge of assault causing harm, whether he “did it or not.”

Ross Coady (40) of Flat 6, Penrose Lane, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month via video link from Midlands Prison, where he is in custody on another matter. He is charged with assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

For the purposes of jurisdiction, Sergeant Alan Hayes outlined to the court that on 4 June 2025, Gardaí received a report that a woman had been punched by a man, identified as the accused, which left her with bruising to her head and left eye.

Sgt Hayes said that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had indicated summary disposal in the case, and photos of the woman’s injuries were presented to Judge Staunton. Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham initially asked if the matter could be put back to a later date for evidence to be examined.

However, the accused said: “Can I deal with it today, I’m done with the courts. I plead guilty whether I did it or not.”

Judge Staunton said that this would not be possible, but decided to accept jurisdiction in the case. The judge noted the accused’s guilty plea, and said he would “give him credit” for that.

Judge Staunton put the matter back to 23 April next for sentencing, and made an order for a victim impact statement to be prepared.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power