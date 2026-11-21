Councillor Seamus Ryan has called on the National Transport Authority to clarify the future of Waterford bike-sharing scheme, following national reports that 500 new, publicly funded e-bikes are set to go into storage.

The TFI public bike sharing scheme began in Waterford in 2022.

These reports come as the NTA has agreed a contract with a new supplier that would see Waterford get an additional 250 e-bikes, but may result in wasteful changes, like some of the existing docks being removed, and new additions to the e-bike fleet being sent to storage.

“Waterford people need to know what is happening, when it is happening and what the future of the scheme looks like,” Cllr. Seamus Ryan told The Munster Express.

Cllr. Ryan said there are important questions that need to be answered about the timing of the rollout, the future of the existing fleet and how the proposed new arrangements will work in Waterford.

“Waterford has been waiting for the introduction of electric bikes to its bike-sharing scheme, and people need clarity on what is actually going to happen,” he said.

“We are hearing that electric bikes are due to be introduced from January, but at the same time reports are emerging of hundreds of bikes being placed in storage as part of a new national contract, with a further substantial investment planned in replacement bikes.

“The NTA needs to explain clearly what this means for Waterford. Are the bikes due to arrive in January still going ahead?

“Will there be any disruption to the rollout?

“What happens when the new contract comes into operation in August 2027?

“These are straightforward questions and the people of Waterford deserve straightforward answers,” Cllr. Ryan said.

“There is also the question of how the scheme will operate on the ground. The proposed expansion to include Ferrybank, Ballynakill and Ballygunner is welcome, but we need to know where the bikes will be available, where the parking locations will be situated and what the actual implementation timetable will look like,” he said.

Cllr. Ryan said the reports surrounding the €1 million investment in the existing electric bike fleet also underline the need for transparency and proper planning.

“Taxpayers are entitled to know why bikes that have cost significant public money could be placed in storage for 18 months, while millions more are being committed to a new fleet.

“I am not opposed to modernising or expanding the scheme. Quite the opposite. I want to see Waterford get the benefit of investment in sustainable transport. But there must be proper coordination between the existing arrangements and the proposed new contract.

“What we need now is clarity from the NTA on the Waterford implementation plan, the timetable for delivery, the proposed locations and the arrangements for ensuring that public investment already made is not wasted.”

Cllr. Ryan added: “I am asking the NTA to set out exactly what is planned for Waterford and to provide that information to the elected members and the public without further delay”.

The Munster Express contacted the TFI for a comment in relation to the matter but no reply was received by the time of publication.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme