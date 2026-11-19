Two former Waterford glass workers are fronting the push for Waterford Glass to become a Protected Geographic Indicator (GI).

Jimmy Kelly and Tom Hogan received support from Waterford City and Council last month when they brought a motion calling for Waterford Glass to become a GI in its own right. The motion passed with no opposition.

Other products protected with GI status include the Waterford Blaa and Irish Whiskey.

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment explains that a Geographic Indicator would “establish intellectual property rights for products whose qualities are specifically linked to the area of production”.

“They identify goods as originating in a country, region or locality where a particular quality, reputation or other characteristic of the product is essentially attributable to its geographical origin, for example, Bordeaux (wine), Vetro di Murano (glass) or Prosciutto di Parma (ham).”

This would mean that glass made in Waterford to a high standard of excellence could be recognised as Waterford Glass. It is hoped that Waterford could draw on centuries of glassmaking to become a centre of excellence, creating jobs and business opportunities while raising the profile and price of Waterford Glass around the world.

The Munster Express met recently with Jimmy Kelly and Tom Hogan to get a full understanding of their initiative.

Tom Hogan explained that the reputation of Waterford glassmaking came from multiple producers, who created glass to an exceptionally high standard.

“There were multiple producers. If we go back to the 1780s when Penrose started, we can go back before that when glassmaking was associated with Waterford, and Gorteens. Waterford glass was world famous. That’s why it was restarted back in 1947 because there was a reputation that had been dormant there for 100 years, that was rebuilt very quickly. It was a phenomenal success really quickly,” he said.

“There was a history behind all this, and a knowledge about glassmaking, and selling to a huge Irish diaspora that have an emotional tie to Ireland.”

FOR THE FUTURE

Mr. Kelly and Mr. Hogan have been campaigning for this for a number of years with the matter even being raised at a Dáil committee two years ago.

The two men have also suggested that a course could be created at SETU, teaching all areas of glass-making to preserve skills, design and advanced technologies, which they hope will contribute to local employment into the future.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme