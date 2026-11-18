A man who was found in possession of heroin received the benefit of the Probation Act in court recently.

John Powell (48) of 28 Ardleigh, Bracken Grove, Waterford, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at a sitting of Waterford District Court in October. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled drug (namely diamorphine, commonly known as heroin) for personal use, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inspector Joe O’Neill told the court that on 30 December 2025, Gardaí stopped the accused on Barrack Street, Waterford city, and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Insp. O’Neill said the accused was found in possession of €140 worth of heroin, was co-operative with Gardaí and admitted possessing the drugs for personal use.

It was noted in court that he has no relevant previous convictions.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham highlighted that the offence occurred in December 2025, and his client has no other pending matters before the courts. The solicitor stated that the quantity of the drugs found was of a ‘minute’ value, and weighed 0.5g.

Mr. Cunningham asked Judge Murray to apply Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act, to provide the accused with “continued protection and supervision.”

Judge Murray dismissed the charge under Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act, and placed the accused on a 12 month Probation bond. A destruction order was granted for the drugs.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power