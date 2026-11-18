The Ferrybank post office has won the overall award for Community Focus at the Inaugural Postmaster Excellence Awards 2026.

The win was celebrated on the community pages Ferrybank Community Newsletter and Ferrybank Focus.

Earlier this year, the Ferrybank Post Office hit the headlines for their inclusive initiative which saw them launch an ASD friendly hour, that ran on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 3pm to 4pm.

The change came in response to an incident where a child is said to have run out onto the busy road. The ASD hour initiative was launched in collaboration with the United in Blue Waterford ASD Group.

Speaking to the Munster Express at the time of the launch, Manager of Ferrybank Post Office, Linda Kennedy, explained how the project took shape.

“We know Jen Roche [United in Blue Waterford ASD Group] since I started here,” she explained. “All through her pregnancy and since TJ was born. And obviously TJ has a form of Autism too, so we were more than happy to go ahead with all of this.

“Jen helped us by telling us what would be good for the kids, the boards, the sensory toys, the blackout tent. We are just hoping that it will make the parents’ visit to the post office a bit easier and that when they come, they can keep the door closed so if anyone is a flight risk they will be safe, there’s plenty of toys for the kids to play with and the parents then will be able to do their business and get out hopefully without any drama.”

Linda gave an example of one customer who would wait until the shop was just about to close before coming in with her son to buy a Roblox card.

She also explained that An Post have a dedicated Vulnerable Customers department, who manage initiatives like the JAM or Just a Minute card, which vulnerable customers use to advise staff they need extra time to do their business.

The Community Focus award was widely celebrated on social media, as the Ferrybank community came together to express their gratitude for the work of Linda, Karen and Sophie.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme