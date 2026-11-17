23 local projects in Waterford are set to avail of Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) funding.

Minister of State for Planning & Local Government, John Cummins TD has confirmed that €322,025 worth of grants have been awarded for a variety of works across the county.

The grants have been awarded under the FLAG programme, administered by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) through Ireland’s European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) Seafood Development Programme 2021–2027.

The investments support projects ranging from seafood processing and marine services to visitor attractions, harbour and waterfront infrastructure, environmental projects and community-led initiatives.

Locally, the following 23 projects have been awarded funding:

Solas Na Mara Heilbhic – Customised Pods for Niche Tourism Glamping Enterprise – €50,000.

Waterford Marine Search & Rescue – New Search & Rescue Boat Package – €40,000.

O’Shea’s Fish & Chips Ltd – Investment in Business Expansion Equipment – €40,000.

Trioscar Teoranta TA Solás Na Mara – Steel Infrastructure for Seaweed Bathhouse – €29,837.50

Dunmore East Adventure Centre – Investment in Marine Leisure Equipment – €28,185.

Seven Degrees West Marine Solutions Limited Dungarvan – Upgrade of Warehouse Facilities – €16,415.

Little Catch Seafood Tramore – Mobile Seafood Trailer for events and festivals – €15,030.90

Tramore Community Hall – Window Restoration – €12,480.

Passage East Crooke Development Association CLG Village Enhancement Project – Signage, Granite Sculpture, Picnic Table & Benches – €11,216.

Tara Hill Community Development Association CLG – Realignment of coastal Fisherman’s Path – €10,248.80

Trioscar Teoranta TA Solás Na Mara – Seaweed Bathhouse Investment in Equipment and Facilities to expand services – €9,762.30

Waterford Estuary Men’s Shed – Dust Extraction System – €9.530.53

Dunhill Multi Educational Centre – Outdoor Classroom for Wetlands Education – €7,964.40.

Tara Hill Estate – Coastal Wellness Retreat – €6,900.

Duncannon Village Renewal – Community Equipment – €5,837.31

Seven Degrees West Marine Solutions Limited – Business Development Project – €5,050.

Suirside Maritime Services – Equipment Investment for Passenger Vessel Workboat – €5,000.01

Helen Blake Community Group – Helen Blake Replica Lifeboat Community Project – €4,761.75

Workboats Waterford – Equipment Investment for Passenger Vessel Workboat – €3,861.38

Osprey Viking Cruises – Carbon Footprint Reduction, Cheekpoint – €3,613.79.

Surf SUP Tramore – Equipment to support business expansion – €3,027.44

Blue Economy Marine Training / Upskilling – Individual Training – €2,297.50

Bunmahon Surf School – Surf School Equipment – €1,035.38.

Minister Cummins said: “This is fantastic news for many businesses, services and for our coastal communities in County Waterford”.

“FLAG funding is crucial as it supports the economic and social development of our coastal communities. It helps create and sustain local jobs, supports small businesses and community projects, and encourages sustainable growth in the fishing and marine sectors. Ultimately, it ensures that coastal communities remain vibrant, resilient and economically viable for future generations,” Minister Cummins said.

“FLAG funding provides financial support to a wide range of projects that benefit our coastal communities. These include marine search and rescue organisations, coastal tourism enterprises, fishing and aquaculture businesses, community facilities and environmental initiatives.

“By investing in these projects, as a Government, we are improving maritime safety, supporting local employment, encouraging tourism and strengthening the economic and social wellbeing of our coastal communities. I would like to thank my Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, for his tireless work and his engagement with me locally in this space,” Minister Cummins added.