Directions are not available yet in the cases of a man and woman charged in connection with last month’s fatal Birchwood house fire in Waterford.

Jessica Dalton (31) with an address in Waterford city, and Cian Stacey (21) of no fixed abode, both appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at Waterford District Court today.

Both accused are charged with alleged criminal damage and two counts each of alleged assault causing serious harm, against individuals who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Ms. Dalton appeared from Limerick Women’s Prison this morning via video link.

Acting on her behalf, solicitor Ken Cunningham told the court that directions are still awaited in the case, and requested for his client to be remanded for a further 14 days.

Judge Murray remanded the accused in custody to appear in court via video link again on 1, December, 2026.

Mr. Stacey was produced in court from prison after he had previously been listed for a video link appearance.

Also acting on behalf of Mr. Stacey, Mr. Cunningham said that both he and the State were under the impression that the accused was due to appear via video link.

The Court Registrar also confirmed the accused was on the court’s video link list.

The matter was put back until this afternoon for enquiries to be made over Mr. Stacey’s appearance in court.

Mr. Cunningham stated that he did not know why the accused was produced in court, but was ‘anxious’ for his client to return to Limerick Prison, where he has been remanded in custody to date.

The judge said she would note that Mr. Stacey should not have been produced, and that he should be remanded back to Limerick Prison if possible, which is “as far as the court can take it.”

Judge Murray remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again by video link only on 1 December, 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power