Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with their investigation into the fatal Birchwood house fire in Waterford last month.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed this afternoon that two men aged in their 20s have been arrested, and are being detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the multiple murder, following an arson attack and fatal house fire, that occurred in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday, 13th October 2026.

“Today, Monday, 23rd November 2026, the investigation team based at Waterford Garda Station assisted by colleagues from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested two (2) males, aged in their 20s, as part of the ongoing investigations into this matter. They were arrested on suspicion of alleged activities contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009, between 01 May 2024 and 23rd November 2026. Investigations remain ongoing, ” the spokesperson concluded.

A total of eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the Garda investigation.