Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald used Leader’s Questions on 4 November last, to challenge the Taoiseach’s commitment to community safety in Waterford.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy McDonald, said: “The country is still reeling from the horrific murders of four members of the English family, including two precious young children, in a petrol bomb attack on their home last month.

“This catastrophic and barbaric incident in Waterford put focus on the devastating consequences of violent organised crime and the escalating scourge of drug debt intimidation,” she said.

“Families are held to ransom by drug gangs through threats, extortion and violence. They live every day with a sense of fear in communities across Ireland. There is anger that Government is not responding with force or purpose to keep communities safe,” Deputy McDonald added.

In reply to this, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said the State is ‘extremely focused’ on dealing with drug debt intimidation. He also said that drug use was far more prevalent than it should be and is a societal issue that must be tackled.

“People are extremely angry, frustrated and shocked at the level of recklessness with which some criminals, particularly those involved in the area of drugs, behave in murdering, injuring and intimidating people and in endeavouring to undermine cohesion within communities,” the Taoiseach acknowledged.

“The Government is very clear that there will be no tolerance of that kind of behaviour. As the Deputy will know, An Garda Síochána implements a national anti-drugs strategy through Operation Tara. The focus of that operation is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at the local, national and international levels,” he said.

“The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau leads in tackling all forms of drug trafficking and the supply of illicit drugs in Ireland. The consumption of drugs is a societal issue. It is far more widespread than it should be.

“There is an onus on all those who take drugs to realise that there is a very sordid, murderous and violent background to the provision and supply of drugs in our society,” the Taoiseach said.

“We have initiatives such as Operation Fógra, the drug-related intimidation reporting programme, and the Drug Related Intimidation and Violence engagement, DRIVE, programme, which is a national inter-agency initiative funded by the Departments of Health and justice,” he added.

Deputy McDonald did not accept this, saying for all the ‘tea and sympathy’ the Taoiseach was not seriously committed to community safety in places like Waterford and Limerick.

“The reality is that for all of the rhetoric, words, tea and sympathy that the Taoiseach will offer to communities in Waterford, Limerick and elsewhere, he is not serious about resourcing communities and community safety,” she said.

Responding, the Taoiseach said: “The Government is supporting community safety very strongly. The community safety fund, for example, plays a key role in helping communities become more resilient to crime, and an allocation of €4.84 million was recently distributed through the community safety fund to 56 community safety projects nationwide”.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme