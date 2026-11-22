A motion read into the chamber by Cllr. Catherine Burke has called for Uisce Éireann to send a representative to attend local authority meetings on a regular basis.

The motion was supported by all seven Sinn Féin councillors.

“I am bringing this motion forward today because water is a basic necessity,” she said to the October meeting for the Plenary Council.

“People need reliable access to it. We as councillors and elected representatives need to be able to hold Uisce Éireann to account, in the same way we do for those in housing, roads, planning and environment, etc.,” she continued.

“Across Waterford residents and business groups contact local councillors about water outages, boil water notices, leaks, waste water problems, and delays to essential works and services. We raise each concern through a switch desk and it can be difficult to get a clear timely response or to follow up on requests made. We need access to the people overseeing the works in our local areas, as elected members with mandate to represent, we should be able to work with and question Uisce Éireann the same way we question council departments.

“A dedicated representative attending district meetings regularly will give councillors a point of contact in our district and allow issues to be raised and followed up directly. Water is essential to every community, and direct answers from Uisce Éireann should be essential to.”

The motion specifically called for ‘Uisce Éireann to provide a dedicated representative to attend Municipal District meetings on a regular basis, to receive and respond directly to representations from elected members’.

“The presence of a Uisce Éireann representative at District meetings would strengthen accountability, improve communication, ensure local issues are properly escalated, and support faster responses for communities across Waterford,” Cllr. Burke added.

The motion was passed unanimously by Waterford Council.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme