A lengthy disqualification from driving was recently handed to a Waterford man with a number of previous convictions for driving without insurance.

Thomas O’Reilly (46) of Bay 12, Kilbarry Halting Site, Waterford, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at Waterford District Court last month. He was charged with driving without valid insurance, contrary to Section 56 (1) and (3) of the Road Traffic Act.

A bench warrant, that was previously issued for the accused’s arrest, was executed during the court sitting, in relation to a charge of driving without insurance, after being stopped by Gardaí on 23 May 2025 at Ballybeg Drive, Waterford.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that the accused has eight previous convictions for driving without insurance, and a ‘number of’ previous drink driving convictions.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty highlighted that before this charge, his client last committed an offence in 2019. The solicitor said the accused was going through an ‘unpleasant break-up’ at the time he was stopped, and was suffering from a misuse of alcohol problem.

Sgt. Phelan said the accused was disqualified from driving at the time he was stopped by Gardaí in 2025, as he received several convictions for driving without insurance in 2022, and was put off the road as a result.

Judge Murray made an order for the accused to be assessed by the Probation Service to determine his suitability to complete community service.

After the accused was deemed to be suitable, the judge invited the accused to complete 180 hours of community service in lieu of a five month prison sentence.

Judge Murray also disqualified the accused from driving for five years.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power