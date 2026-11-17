It was mentioned at the most recent meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council that the South East Greenway is now expected to cost €45 million.

Reports from 2018 state the delivery of the South East Greenway was estimated at €13.3 million, meaning the new figure is more than three times larger than what was originally projected.

When complete, the South East Greenway will be 24 kilometres and connect New Ross to Waterford. In contrast, the Waterford Greenway is 46 kilometres long and was delivered for €15 million in 2017.

The South East Greenway does seem to be a more complicated project than the Waterford Greenway, with it being delivered in bits and pieces between the three county councils of Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford, with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The greenway is widely recognised as a worthy project that will make use of a beautiful landscape and help to improve the mental and physical health of people in the South East region.

With that said, the €45 million figure was met with shock when mentioned at the November council meeting of Piltown Municipal District.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that figure,” said Cllr. Pat Dunphy. “That’s about three or four times the amount. I can’t believe it.”

Speaking for Kilkenny County Council, Director of Services, Tony Lauhoff, agreed to get a full breakdown of the costs.

According to Mr. Lauhoff, the car park set down area of the North Quays is open and offers a direct connection to section of the Greenway between Ferrybank and Curraghmore. The official information was that this car park had a maximum stay of 2 hours and was charged at a rate of €1.80 per hour.

With this being far from ideal for a car park servicing a greenway, Cllr. Tomás Breathnach questioned if the information was correct. Mr Lauhoff agreed to check it again with the relevant body ahead of the next meeting.

Kilkenny County Council confirmed to The Munster Express that €20.2m has been spent to date on the South East Greenway. It was anticipated that future project expenditure (from lots 4, 5b, 6, 7 and 8a) will come in at €25.1m, meaning the official estimated cost is €45.3m.

Lot 4 is a site in Wexford between Mount Elliot and Red Bridge. The tender assessment is currently in process and subject to TII approval construction is intended to start in Q1 2027.

A nine kilometre section in Kilkenny between Curraghmore and Ballyverneen is in the design stage.

In total, 14 kilometres of the South East Greenway are substantially complete with 12 kilometres officially open to the public.

The Munster Express also contacted Wexford County Council, Waterford City and County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland for a comment, but no reply was received by the time of publication.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme