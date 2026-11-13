Air rifle allegedly found in wardrobe

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of possessing an air rifle without a licence.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. He is charged with alleged possession of an air rifle without a valid licence, contrary to Section 2 of the Firearms Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that in March 2026, Gardaí received a report from a woman who allegedly found an air rifle and a sealed box of lead pellets in the wardrobe of her partner, identified as the accused.

Sgt. Phelan said the woman was left in fear of the firearm being in the home and was previously unaware of it, as they are also going through a separation.

The Sergeant added that Gardaí removed the air rifle from the scene and subsequently tested it. The court heard it is alleged that the accused admitted to not having a valid licence for it.

Judge Murray decided to accept jurisdiction, allowing the matter to be heard at the District Court. The judge remanded the accused on bail and put the matter back to January 2027 for hearing.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power