Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at a location in Waterford.

The man appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court last month for arraignment. He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990, and cannot be named as the case was heard at an in-camera (closed to public) court sitting.

The court heard that the offences date back to when the man, who is now in his 20s, was a child. He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children at a location in Waterford on unknown dates between 2015 and 2018.

Defence counsel Diana Stuart SC said her client was “never known” to Gardaí previously, and the “unusual factor” in the case was that he was “so extremely young” at the time.

Ms. Stuart asked if a psychological report could be prepared on her client, and Judge O’Kelly replied that a Probation report might be more beneficial ahead of the defendant being sentenced.

Judge O’Kelly directed for a Probation report and victim impact statements to be sought in the case. The judge stated: “I must listen to the victims.”

State Prosecutor Niall Storan BL said that the defendant could be remanded on continuing bail, on the condition that he continues to sign on at a Garda Station in Waterford, resides at his home address and surrenders his passport.

Judge O’Kelly put the matter back to 13 January, 2027 for a date to be fixed for sentencing.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power