A big toddle for a big cause in Waterford Waterford's toddlers take on their biggest challenge to help children their own age

Barnardos children’s charity launched their 23rd annual Big Toddle and already 472 Waterford children have registered to take part.

These children are joining the thousands of children across the country who will be putting their walking shoes on to take part in Big Toddle sponsored walks in creches, communities and their own gardens.

This much-loved campaign for pre-school aged children raises vital funds every year to support Barnardos’ Early Years Services to ensure that the youngest and most vulnerable children get the best start in life.

Barnardos provides early years and support services across the country and has services in Ballybeg, Dungarvan and Cappoquin.

Since the very first Big Toddle for Barnardos, a staggering €4.84 million has been raised by Ireland’s toddlers and their families, showing the BIG impact children’s small steps can have. These funds directly support Barnardos Early Years Services to ensure that the youngest and most vulnerable children get the best start in life. As Barnardos’ youngest fundraisers, these toddlers are making a lasting difference to the lives of children their own age.

Barnardos Assistant Director of Children’s Services Clodagh Carroll said: "The early years of a child’s life are crucial in shaping their future wellbeing and development. The Big Toddle is much-loved and very special campaign that celebrates young children’s natural energy and helps raise vital funds that go directly towards changing the story for so many vulnerable children. Best of all, it is an event where children help other children to reach their full potential.”

Kathryn Thomas, Barnardos Big Toddle Ambassador said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join Barnardos as this year’s Big Toddle ambassador. As a parent myself, I know the challenges there are in raising a child. That is why the work that Barnardos does, offering a helping hand, is so crucial. Big Toddle is all about your little one’s having fun and helping other children, so I encourage creches, pre-schools or families at home to get involved. It is such a simple way to help to change a child’s life.”

Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Mary Gamble said: “At Barnardos we believe childhood lasts a lifetime, which is why our Early Years services are so important. Each year we support pre-school children in our centres across the country who may be experiencing additional challenges in their development or in their home lives. It is with thanks to creches and families – and their toddlers – we will be able to keep helping these children reach their full potential.”