Clean- up Operations Progress at the Old Jute Factory 

Specialist cleanup work has been undertaken over the past nine days in the vicinity of Tycor Business Centre in Waterford City, which was severely damaged when a large fire broke out on 9 May.

The clean-up works were methodically carried out by trained asbestos personnel using controlled methods. All asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) identified in the area were removed from affected roads, footpaths, driveways, gardens, lower-level external surfaces, vehicles and other areas where debris was present.

The cleanup of these external areas was completed on Monday, May 18th. In addition, air monitoring was undertaken daily, and all results were reported as below the limit of detection, with no elevated airborne fibre concentrations identified at the time of sampling.

Advice received from HSE Dublin and South East Public Health team has confirmed that repeated air testing since the fire has not shown any elevated levels of asbestos in the air, and there is no need for any specific public health action to be taken by the public in respect of the incident at this time.

Waterford City and County Council will continue to seek advice from HSE Public Health team during the remaining works, as appropriate.

Based on the cleanup works completed to date, the visual inspections and the reassurance air monitoring results, the external areas identified for cleanup have now been addressed. The focus has now moved to the controlled management and remediation of the remaining material within the fire-damaged site itself.

Debris netting has been erected around the site, and some stabilisation works have already taken place. Asbestos-containing debris remains within the site boundary, and the building's owners are now progressing with the appointment of specialist contractors to carry out the next phase of remediation.

Before this phase can commence, the proposed works will require the appropriate submission to, and authorisation from, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Based on the current controls, the containment of the remaining material within the site boundary, and the continuation of monitoring, these works are not expected to present a risk to individuals living near the site, however Waterford City and County Council will continue to monitor air quality in the area.

Waterford City and County Council, the Health and Safety Authority and the HSE will be kept informed of the planned works by the building’s owners and will have oversight, as appropriate, as the next phase is developed and implemented.

Waterford City and County Council acknowledges the support and concerns of residents and the wider community and would like to thank members of the public for their patience and cooperation throughout the cleanup operation.

Any concerns raised by members of the public will continue to be reviewed and addressed as part of the ongoing monitoring and oversight arrangements.