A Festival Every Weekend   Waterford launches a summer season shaped by music, food, nature and culture

This summer, Waterford is making a compelling case for being Ireland’s most exciting festival destination.

From opera in historic country houses to street theatre, food celebrations, coastal wellness gatherings and free live music echoing through medieval lanes, the county’s summer calendar is bursting with experiences that combine culture, community and the outdoors in a way few destinations can match.

Visitors arriving in Ireland’s oldest city this season will discover that Waterford is rapidly becoming one of the country’s most vibrant summer stages with a festival on offer every weekend until September.

According to the Chair of Visit Waterford Clare Barrett, “Waterford’s Summer of Festivals Means There’s No Such Thing as a Quiet Weekend in the Sunny South East. This summer, Waterford is not offering a single festival weekend or one standout event — it is delivering an entire season shaped by culture, music, creativity, food, nature and community. From world-class opera and street performance to coastal wellness festivals, live music, food celebrations and outdoor adventure, something is happening every weekend across the county. Visitors can arrive for one event and quickly discover another festival, another performance, or another experience waiting just down the road. That is what makes Waterford so special this summer — the energy never stops.”

The season begins with the internationally renowned Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, which is now underway until June 1st 2026. Widely regarded as Ireland’s summer opera festival, the event will present 24 performances across 13 historic venues, including castles, churches and heritage estates. The 2026 programme includes Mozart’s Don Giovanni at Lismore Castle and Handel’s Acis and Galatea in St Carthage’s Cathedral, alongside concerts, recitals and curated dining experiences set against the landscape of the Blackwater Valley.

Creative energy continues along the Copper Coast with the Friday Art Club at The Art Hand, running from 5 June to 26 June 2026. The informal arts gathering invites visitors to engage with local artists and creativity in one of Ireland’s most scenic UNESCO Geopark locations.

On 14 June 2026, GROW HQ in Waterford City hosts its Summer Wellness Day, combining healthy food, movement, sustainability and hands-on learning experiences. Throughout the summer, GROW HQ will also host Garden Pilates sessions on selected Sundays from 21 June to 23 August 2026, offering relaxed outdoor wellness experiences in the heart of the city.

One of the season’s most anticipated events takes place from 19 to 21 June 2026 with the Vitamin Sea Festival in Tramore. Set against the coastline, the festival blends food, wellness, outdoor adventure, music and local tradition. Visitors can enjoy seaside food pop-ups, restaurant collaborations, sushi-making workshops, foraging demonstrations, sunrise paddleboarding, beach yoga, sauna experiences, historical walking tours and live music throughout the weekend. A highlight remains the traditional “Molly Doll to Sea” ceremony, celebrating Tramore’s connection to the ocean.

From 26 to 28 June, Dunmore East hosts Haven Fest 2026 at The Haven Hotel. The three-day music festival features Irish artists including The Stunning, Gavin James, Mundy, Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones and The Whistlin’ Donkeys, combining live music with the atmosphere of one of Ireland’s best-loved seaside villages.

Throughout June, July and August, Waterford City becomes a live entertainment hub through Summer in the City, a free programme of music and events across the city’s streets and public spaces. Highlights include The Churchyard Sessions at The Reg, returning with 17 consecutive Saturdays and six Fridays of free live music performances on Bailey’s New Street, transforming the medieval city centre into an open-air music venue.

The historic town of Lismore takes centre stage from 11 to 14 June with the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing, an annual celebration of journeys, storytelling, literature, music and cultural exchange that attracts acclaimed writers, adventurers and thinkers.

Waterford’s landscapes also feature prominently in the summer calendar through the Comeraghs Wild Festival from 9 to 12 July. Set among the Comeragh Mountains, Copper Coast and Nire Valley, the festival celebrates nature, culture and rural life through guided walks, outdoor adventures, music, storytelling and community events.

Garden lovers can explore events, walks and talks across the Waterford Garden Trail, including Mount Congreve Gardens, Lismore Castle Gardens, Cappoquin House & Gardens, Tourin House & Gardens and Dromana House & Gardens. At the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore, the new Kokoro Café opens on 8 June.

The August Bank Holiday Weekend sees the return of one of the country’s best-known festivals. Spraoi Festival, Europe’s largest street theatre festival, brings spectacular performance, music and street art to Waterford City. The season concludes with Harvest Festival from 4 to 6 September, celebrating Waterford’s food culture with markets, chef demonstrations and local produce showcases.

Waterford’s festival programme is strengthened even further by the county’s natural and cultural attractions. Visitors can cycle the Waterford Greenway, hike the Comeragh Mountains, explore the Viking Triangle and discover the county’s coastal villages and attractions, including the House of Waterford and Mount Congreve Gardens. Waterford’s compact geography allows visitors to combine multiple experiences into a single trip, making it one of Ireland’s most accessible and rewarding summer destinations. For your festival weekend in Waterford, see www.visitwaterford.com.