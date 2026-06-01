Man hospitalised following road collision in Dungarvan

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital following a serious road collision in Dungarvan last Sunday night.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred shortly before 10.50 pm on Sunday, 31 May at Sexton Street in Abbeyside, Dungarvan.

A man aged in his 40s was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

The scene of the incident was preserved for technical examination shortly afterwards, and remained closed for a period of time on Monday, 1 June.

A Garda spokesperson told The Munster Express: “Investigations are ongoing”.

ROBYN POWER