No promises on support for residents around Jute Factory

With Taoiseach Micheál Martin sitting in the Azzurri Walsh Park mere streets from the Jute Factory as the fire broke out on Saturday evening, it is perhaps unsurprising that the devastating blaze has gotten immediate national attention.

The losses of local businesses and the ongoing threat of widespread asbestos contamination, mean the Jute Factory fire may take years to be fully understood.

TD Conor McGuinness called on the Taoiseach to commit to supporting residents around the Jute Factory if and when national attention turns to other events.

Speaking in the Dáil, TD McGuinness said, “the scenes in Tycor in Waterford over the weekend have been devastating for residents, businesses and workers. I commend the firefighters, emergency services and front-line workers who responded. On Sunday morning, my colleague, Deputy David Cullinane, and I visited the area to meet those residents, the workers and the businesses affected.”

“While the immediate danger has passed in many respects, enormous concerns remain around livelihoods, the clean-up operation, asbestos, air quality and long-term safety,” he explained.

“I welcome the response under way by Waterford City and County Council and the local enterprise office, but once the national attention moves on, Government support cannot move on too. Will the Taoiseach commit to ensuring sustained Government support for affected residents?”

In reply to this, the Taoiseach listed the Government Ministers which had attended the site and the supports that were being put in place to assist the businesses and social enterprises, including The Brothers of Charity.

“We are working to see if we can relocate the social enterprises and in particular the facilities for adults with disabilities which have been wiped out as a result of the fire,” he explained.

Taoiseach Martin made no specific commitments to supporting the surrounding residents.

“We are also working to make sure that full public health protocols are applied in terms of the asbestos. Teams are already down there trying to protect public health.”

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme