Alleged assault ‘too serious’ for District Court

A judge has refused jurisdiction in a case of alleged assault causing harm in Waterford city.

Sean Fitzpatrick (38) of 16 Block A, Mount Suir Manor, Gracedieu, Waterford city, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court in April. He is accused of alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated summary disposal in the case, meaning that it could be heard in the District Court. However, CCTV footage of the alleged incident, which occurred on 15 October 2025 on the Upper Yellow Road and involved the accused and another man, was then played to the court for the purposes of jurisdiction.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham informed the court that the alleged complainant in the case previously served a term of imprisonment for an alleged assault on the accused.

After viewing the CCTV footage and photos of injuries received by the alleged victim, Judge Cheatle said the matter is “too serious” to be dealt with in the District Court. The judge decided to refuse jurisdiction in the case, and remanded the accused on continuing bail until 9 June 2026, when the matter will be mentioned again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power