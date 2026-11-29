Adult Day Service users in Waterford, who typically have intellectual disabilities, are unable to transition from special education to adult facilities because they are unsupported by public transport.

TD Conor McGuinness raised the issue in the Dail, saying that some parents in Waterford are left paying ‘hand over fist’ for private transport to give their adult children the support they need, with some parents even considering giving up employment to make it all work.

“I have been contacted by families across Waterford, from Tallow to the Comeraghs, about the lack of transport for those attending adult day services,” explained TD McGuinness.

“Many people who availed of school transport when attending St. John’s Special School in Dungarvan have been left without any transport as they transition to adult day services. Some parents are paying privately hand over fist for inappropriate transport to get their children to adult day services and others are considering giving up their employment.

“I raised this matter with the Department of Health and HSE. They have advised me, in response to a parliamentary question, that no new funding has been provided to the HSE for the running costs of providing transport, including drivers for individuals to and from day services. Will the Minister for public expenditure work to address that shortfall?”

In reply to this, Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers, said he ‘regrets’ to hear of these issues, and committed to have the HSE provide a full explanation.

“I regret that people have not seen their service continue as he has described. I will reflect that to the HSE in respect of the particular transport service. I do not have the details before me. The HSE is well funded, as I said in an earlier contribution. It is important that specific health regions plan services where they know there is a demand in any given year.

“I will reflect that and ask the HSE to respond to the Deputy comprehensively.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme