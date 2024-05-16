Fun in the sun 2024

Everybody can enjoy a Summer Camp and there’s a camp to suit everyone. Age – ability – interests – camp lengths

Summer holidays are great and can bring lots of adventures, but it also brings extra stresses to parent’s door when they need to juggle work and childcare. Parents all over Ireland and the world rely on Summer Camps each year.

Whether your child is sporty, IT crazy or artistic, there’s a camp out there to suit your kids.

Kids learn, try out new things and make new friends at Summer Camps which all helps with personal development.

So, let’s hope the lovely weather continues and kids can enjoy each day of their summer holidays.

How to pick a Summer Camp for your kids:

Set your budget. Pick a goal for the summer. Debate day camp vs. overnight. Consider virtual camp. Check on dietary restrictions. Prepare for homesickness. Watch them flourish.

15 Benefits of Summer Camps for your kids

Develops Lifelong Skills

During summer camp, children participate in a variety of group activities. For example, a child learns how to work on a team, communicate with other children and solve problems on their own.

Promotes Independence

At camp, a child experiences time away from a parent. This independent time is important in helping children develop a sense of identity. Kids learn to become more self-reliant as they explore their interests and discover their strengths and weaknesses. They learn to trust their inner voice instead of depending on a parent or teacher to tell them what to do. Independence is vital to becoming a self-sufficient adult.

Makes Time For Play

During The School Year, Children Are Used To The Routine Of Making It To School On Time, Doing Homework And Then Going To Bed. Some May Engage In Extracurricular Activities. Although Still Structured, Summer Camp Is More Relaxed Than The School Routine And Provides Time And Freedom For Spontaneous Play.

Free play is important to a child’s development because they learn to develop creative thinking skills and explore their imagination through play.

Teaches Teamwork

No matter what your child’s interests are, whether it be sports or arts and crafts, a camp program will engage them in activities that require teamwork. Knowing how to work in a team is a useful skill for life.

Teaches Resiliency

Resiliency is an essential life skill because to be resilient means to get up and push forward after an inevitable setback.

Camp provides the opportunity for children to face many challenges and to practice overcoming challenges. For example, they might not win their first soccer game, but they will learn practice will make them a better player.

Provides Fun Screen-Free Activities

Kids and adults are spending too much time in front of a screen. In total, children spend more than seven and a half hours a day in front of a screen, whether that be on a mobile device, in front of a TV or at a computer playing a video game. Too much media time reduces time spent sleeping and reading, and may have a negative impact on performance in school.

Encourages A Connection With Nature

Speaking of time away from technology, kids also need nature in their lives.

Nature stimulates all the senses. When a child is outdoors, they get to see, touch, hear, smell and sometimes even taste nature. Sensory development makes life richer, fuller and all-around more pleasurable. On the contrary, too much time indoors can dull the senses and deprive children of the simple pleasures in life.

Most importantly, outdoor time encourages movement, which is vital for physical, mental and emotional health.

Fosters Growth

One of the biggest benefits of summer camp is it takes children out of their comfort zone and pushes them to try new things, as well as explore their already established interests. They will grow as they develop their skills doing their favorite activities, and they will develop new skills as they try activities they have never tried before.

Builds Self-Esteem

At summer camp, children have the opportunity to achieve, whether that be to catch a fish or to paint their first painting in a less competitive environment than school. Achievement is the main ingredient in self-esteem.

Self-esteem is important for children and adults because we make decisions in life based on how we see ourselves. We choose our careers, relationships and make other important decisions heavily influenced by our self-esteem. Children learn self-esteem through taking action and earning results, and by contributing to their community. They learn to value themselves as a result of hard work and achievement.

Supports Healthy Living

Camp programs encourage healthy eating and physical activity. At camp, kids have the opportunity to participate in all kinds of fun physical activities at any skill level. All children will have the opportunity to participate in physical activity, no matter what camp they choose.

Nurtures Friendships

Kids get to meet other children with similar interests in a relaxed setting at camp. They also get to meet new friends with different backgrounds. Children bond over their camp experience, the challenges they face together and the fun they have free of pressure and media distraction to build genuine friendships that last.

Teaches Kids To Respect Differences

In summer camp, children will learn to work with other children to accomplish common goals, whether that be to build a shelter or win a baseball game. While engaged in a variety of activities, children will gain exposure to different viewpoints and opinions. They will learn to accept not everyone has the same perspective or beliefs they do. They will also learn that to accomplish a goal with others, or to live and play in harmony, they must respect and work with differences.

Keeps Kids Intellectually Engaged

Over the summer, kids might become sluggish without the intellectual stimulation of school, but camp provides mental stimulation in fun ways children can enjoy. Kids get the chance to participate in activities that interest them, and some programs include time for reading.

Promotes Growth In A Safe Environment

Although kids will enjoy the freedom to play and choose activities that interest them, camp also provides a safe, comforting and structured environment. Campers follow a schedule and routine, which provides a sense of security. This structure also teaches responsibility and self-control.

When a child feels safe and secure, they feel free to explore their interests, to play and to laugh. Camp gives kids a chance to express themselves and learn who they are.

Gives Children A Sense Of Purpose

Children will feel a greater connection to their community through camp activities like singing, dancing or playing sports. As a result, kids grow up to value community and may feel more inclined to make a positive impact on the world around them. A greater sense of community teaches a child they can make a difference that matters. Also, community involvement gives children a sense of belonging. Belonging combats loneliness and improves overall well-being for us all.

Check out some fabulous Summer Camps here:

www.waterfordacademy.ie

www.designerminds.ie

www.splashworld.ie

www.littleredkettle.ie