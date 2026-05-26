Airport expansion begins

AARON KENT

May 18, 2026 could mark a major turning point in Waterford social and economic history as construction on the long-awaited Airport runway extension finally began.

There was an air of excitement in Waterford Airport as members of the former Airport board, joined local and national media, government ministers, a member of the European Parliament, and business stakeholders for the official sod-turning ceremony.

The Waterford Airport project has had many false starts in the past, but with this €30m development package coming from a private investor, who will want to see results for their money, the belief is that the project has all the makings of success.

Some major obstacles had to be navigated to get the development project off the ground, not least getting Waterford Council and local shareholders to step away empty-handed from the old Airport company to allow this new vision a fresh start, but with those issues resolved, and more streamlined access to capital than public funding could ever have provided, all involved are hopeful that this project will bring commercial international flights directly to and from Waterford.

Turning the sod

The responsibility fell the Deputy Mayor John Pratt to turn the sod and officially launch runway extension project.

Opening the event, he said that this was a great day for Waterford and the region, a day when the talking stops and people finally decide to act.

“There was always one lingering question,” said Deputy Mayor Pratt regarding the past failures to get government funding for the airport. “Why should the South East and Waterford remain disconnected while every other major region in Ireland benefits from direct international air connectivity?

“The question sits at the very heart of the vision of Waterford, its airport, its people, and businesses. Today is not simply about the airport. It’s about confidence. It’s about regional ambition,” said Cllr. Pratt.

“The children growing up in Waterford, Tramore, Dungarvan, New Ross, Kilkenny, Clonmel and beyond can now look upwards to a great and bright future.

“For too long many people looked through the lens of the past. The new runway to be constructed is not just concrete, it’s a new horizon. Today we are looking firmly through this new horizon, because what is now emerging is one of the most important infrastructure and regional development projects undertaken in the South East in a generation,” he said.

“The planned runway extension and redevelopment programme is not merely an engineering project, it is an economic signal,” he continued.

“A signal that the South East is open for business. A signal that this region intends to attract investment, create jobs, support tourism and improve international connectivity for generations to come.

“This project is designed to ensure that Waterford and the Children of the region are fully part of the future,” Cllr. Pratt added.

Conversation to Construction

Speaking in relation to the project, William Bolster, who has led the regional Airport for years, said: “For decades, people across Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and South Tipperary have spoken passionately about the need for stronger connectivity and improved regional infrastructure. Now, finally, we are moving from conversation to construction”.

In a speech at the sod turning event, Mr Bolster explained why all of the Waterford Councillors were invited to have the honour of turning-the-sod.

“Airports are more than buildings and runways. They connect families, create opportunities, support local jobs and open our communities to the world,” explained Mr Bolster.

“This project reflects our commitment to meet growing demand while building modern infrastructure that the community and the south east of Ireland can be proud of.

“I want to acknowledge and thank everyone that helped bring us to this point. Projects like this are only possible through collaboration vision and dedication, which was clearly demonstrated by the council and councillors, together with the board and shareholders agreeing to facilitate this corporate deal,” he continued. “Breaking with normal sod-turning tradition, we have asked each and every one of the councillors on board to have the honour of the sod turning to celebrate the decision making and support they gave to the project.”

Mr. Bolster went on to explain what comes next and the immediate benefits it will bring.

“Over the coming months we will see significant transformation here, with the small task of the 2.3 km runway widened from 30 to 45 meters and upgrading the terminal.

“While construction brings challenges, it also brings opportunity, creating employment, improving services and laying the foundation for long term economic growth.

“Today, as we turn the first sod, we officially being a new chapter for the Airport, one that is focussed on innovation, connectivity and a stronger future for everyone that depends on this important hub,” Mr. Bolster added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme