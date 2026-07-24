ALL TOGETHER NOW 2026

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

1 WEEK TO GO! Curraghmore Estate is about to welcome 35,000 festival-goers for the SOLD OUT seventh chapter of All Together Now, taking place across the Bank Holiday Weekend from Thursday, 30 July – Monday, 3 August 2026.

Ahead of gates opening, here’s everything you need for a smooth and incredible weekend of music, art, conversation, and connection at ATN26. Let’s go!

STAGE TIMES & SITE MAP – GET THE ATN APP

The ATN App is your new best friend for the weekend. Stay in the loop across 21 stages.

Download now and get planning:

Live Stage Times & Set Changes

Special Guest Alerts

Interactive Site Map

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

iOS: App Store // Android: Google Play // Or visit: alltogethernow.ie/app

Want to be first in line for ATN 2027 tickets? Register your interest HERE

HANDY LINKS

ATN Website // ATN App // ATN FAQs // ATN Travel Info

EARLY ENTRY & FESTIVAL OPENING TIMES

Early Entry is open to ALL TICKET HOLDERS – no separate early access ticket required! We encourage as many of you as possible to beat the rush by arriving Thursday.

Campervan, Boutique and Pre-Pitched Camping will all be ready and waiting for early arrivals, with live entertainment to get the celebrations started on the Temporary Bandstand and other surprises around the site.

 Day Thursday, 30 July Friday 31 July – Sunday, 2 August Monday, 3 August Car Park & Campsites Open 12.30 PM Open 9 AM daily Site closes 12 PM Last Entry 10 PM 10 PM ______

Arena Gates Open Thursday, 30 July at 6pm

Last Entry is 10 PM each night – strictly no exceptions

* Please take everything with you. #LeaveNoTrace

IMPORTANT INFO & POLICIES

Age Policy: All Together Now is strictly an over 21s festival. Children aged 12 and under may attend free with a Family Weekend Camping ticket and an accompanying parent/guardian. Anyone aged 13-20 will not be granted entry, even when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Download your ticket to your phone before leaving the house as on-site signal may be limited.

Check our website, sign up for our newsletter and follow our socials for up-to-the-minute details, including a list of what you can and cannot bring on site https://www.alltogethernow.ie/faqs. If you don’t need it, don’t bring it, especially valuables.

Professional photographic equipment is not permitted at the festival.

ALCOHOL POLICY – BYOB

Each person with a General Weekend Camping ticket is permitted to bring one of the following:

24 cans, OR

1 litre of spirits, OR

1.5 litres of wine

These are allowed only on your initial entry. Alcohol may be brought into both the campsite and the main arena.

No re-entry with alcohol once wristbanded.

No single-use plastic bottles. Please decant and use reusables.

No glass: glass bottles are strictly prohibited. Decant into reusable plastic or stainless steel containers.

CASHLESS FESTIVAL

All Together Now is a fully cashless event. Bars, food vendors, and traders accept card and contactless payments only.

CAMPERVAN / CARAVAN INFO

Campervan/Caravan field opens at 12.30 PM on Thursday, 30 July

Camping in tents is not permitted in this field

Gas Cylinders are not permitted anywhere in the campsite including campervans

No gazebos allowed – to ensure everyone has adequate space

No generators, and no electrical hookups allowed

Awning must be built-in, not free-standing

Sleeping in cars in the car park is strictly prohibited

Check our website FAQs for the full list of prohibited items

GETTING TO THE FESTIVAL

However you’re getting here, we’ve got you covered. Full directions, shuttle times and live travel updates on our app and website.

DRIVING:

Please do not follow Google Maps or sat nav, as it will not get you all the way to the festival site. Use the directions on our website and follow the Festival Signage as soon as you see those.

Do not travel to the festival via Carrick-on-Suir.

Quietest travel window: 9 AM – 1 PM.

DROP OFF & TAXI

NO Drop-off permitted on site on Thursday, Friday or Monday

Taxis/Private drop-offs go to the free shuttle pick-up / drop-off zone at Highfield Business Park, Portlaw (N25 Kilmeaden Interchange).

Ticket holders will then get the Free Shuttle Bus to the festival

Shuttle operating hours: Thursday 12:30pm – 9.00pm, Friday 9am – 9.00pm, Monday 8am – 1pm.

Leaving the festival on Saturday or Sunday by taxi or private car? Advise your driver to head to Gate 4 – staff will direct them to the bus drop-off/taxi pick-up area there.

PRIVATE BUSES:

All private buses will be directed to Gate 4 regardless of their route origin.

Buses will exit the same route as they entered the site.

CYCLING:

Bike racks are located next to Car Park 4 – follow staff directions once you enter the site.

PEDESTRIAN ROUTES:

There are no designated pedestrian routes to the festival, any local patrons are advised to use the shuttle bus to the festival.

THE ROAD SAFETY AUTHORITY (RSA)

The RSA returns to ATN26 with its on-site interactive breathalysers, the Flinebox, powered by Drager alcohol sensor technology. In ten seconds, you’ll know if you’re under or over the legal limit, plus an estimated wait time if alcohol is still in your system – so you can make the right call about driving. Never drink and drive.

RSA will be located at the Main Entrance to the festival, as well as in Old Wood Boutique Campsite.

ESSENTIALS – FESTIVAL PACKING LIST

Photo ID & tickets

Reusable water bottle

Tent, sleeping bag, toiletries, loo roll

Card for cashless payments

Layers, rain gear, sun cream & wellies – prepare for all weather, always!

TICKET INFO

Mobile tickets are downloaded directly to your phone – no need to print or search through your emails. Find them in your Ticketmaster account and on the app, or save them to your mobile wallet. Step-by-step guide on how to download your tickets right here.

There will be NO DAY TICKETS for All Together Now 2026. We strongly urge all festival-goers to be cautious and avoid scams – counterfeit or unofficial tickets being sold online.

See you on the other side of the gates – it’s going to be a good one!