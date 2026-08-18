Wed, 19th Aug 2026

Two Roses from Waterford

18th Aug 2026 | Entertainment

International Rose Of Tralee Festival 2026

 

There are 32 Roses and two of them are from Waterford, Cara Comerford and Rachel Keane.

Waterford is represented by Portlaw native Cara Comerford, 21-years-old. She has been a member of the Mulcahy Bible School of Irish Dance since the age of four and is currently in her third year of Biomedical Engineering at Munster Technological University in Cork. She is completing a work placement with Stryker Neurovascular, a medical device company developing innovative treatments for stroke and other neurovascular conditions.

Rachel Keane, 29-years-old, is a native of Dunhill and will be representing New Zealand in the Rose of Tralee.

She now lives by the sea in Auckland where she works as a dietician in New Zealand’s busiest hospital.

Both Cara and Rachel are past pupils of St. Declan’s Community College in Kilmacthomas.

Portlaw native Cara Comerford who is representing Waterford in this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Rachel Keane, a native of Dunhill, Co. Waterford, is representing New Zealand in this year’s Rose of Tralee.

The school stated on their Facebook page that they are “very proud to have two past pupils” in this year’s Rose of Tralee competition – “Cara Comerford will represent Waterford and Rachel Keane will represent New Zealand. The very best of luck ladies, we cannot wait to follow along the build-up on social media and watch you both on stage!”

The school added: “Such a fantastic achievement to represent your respective communities, two fantastic role models!”

The Rose of Tralee aired last night, Monday, 17 August and continues tonight, Tuesday 18 August from 8.00 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Waterford Rose Cara Comerford and Toronto Rose Kylie Paliani at the official launch of the 2026 Rose of Tralee International Festival, joined by this year’s 32 Roses at St Helen’s Hotel, Stillorgan, Dublin. The second part of the Rose of Tralee will air on Tuesday, 18 August from 8.00 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Photo: Andres Poveda

- Munster Express

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