Two Roses from Waterford

International Rose Of Tralee Festival 2026

There are 32 Roses and two of them are from Waterford, Cara Comerford and Rachel Keane.

Waterford is represented by Portlaw native Cara Comerford, 21-years-old. She has been a member of the Mulcahy Bible School of Irish Dance since the age of four and is currently in her third year of Biomedical Engineering at Munster Technological University in Cork. She is completing a work placement with Stryker Neurovascular, a medical device company developing innovative treatments for stroke and other neurovascular conditions.

Rachel Keane, 29-years-old, is a native of Dunhill and will be representing New Zealand in the Rose of Tralee.

She now lives by the sea in Auckland where she works as a dietician in New Zealand’s busiest hospital.

Both Cara and Rachel are past pupils of St. Declan’s Community College in Kilmacthomas.

The school stated on their Facebook page that they are “very proud to have two past pupils” in this year’s Rose of Tralee competition – “Cara Comerford will represent Waterford and Rachel Keane will represent New Zealand. The very best of luck ladies, we cannot wait to follow along the build-up on social media and watch you both on stage!”

The school added: “Such a fantastic achievement to represent your respective communities, two fantastic role models!”

The Rose of Tralee aired last night, Monday, 17 August and continues tonight, Tuesday 18 August from 8.00 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.