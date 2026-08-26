THE COUNTDOWN IS ON!

Waterford Harvest Festival returns to the city from 4 to 6 September 2026, bringing a packed weekend of food, music, culture and entertainment.

After welcoming more than 200,000 people in 2025, the festival is preparing to fill Waterford City once again with delicious food, local producers, live performances and family fun.

🍴 Food and foodie experiences

🎶 Live music and free entertainment

🚢 River cruises

🌿 Foraging and outdoor experiences

😂 Comedy, Cocktails & Canapés

🏘️ The Old Quarter at Ballybricken Green

🧑🏻‍🍳 ElectroCity’s Mini Master Chef

👑 King of the Grill

🍳 The Big Breakfast Swap

🧘 Yoga Breakfast

✨ And plenty more!

Many ticketed events are already sold out, but a limited number of places remain for the popular Yoga Breakfast. Book soon to begin your festival day with a relaxing yoga session followed by a delicious breakfast.

📅 4 to 6 September 2026

📍 Waterford City

Explore the programme and book the remaining ticketed events at waterfordharvestfestival.ie.

One city. One huge weekend. See you at Harvest!