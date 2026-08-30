Food, Flavour and Fantastic Entertainment at Waterford Harvest Festival 2026

Waterford Harvest Festival returns from Friday, 4 September to Sunday, 6 September 2026, bringing three days of food, live entertainment, culture and family activity to the heart of Ireland’s oldest city.

Following a hugely successful festival in 2025, which welcomed more than 200,000 people to Waterford City, this year’s programme will once again celebrate exceptional food and the passionate people behind it. Local producers, chefs, restaurants, performers and independent businesses will take centre stage across a lively mix of free and ticketed events.

One of the highlights of the 2026 programme is Sheer Luck Holmes: The Case of the Floating Fiancée, a wonderfully entertaining murder mystery dining experience taking place at Dooley’s Hotel on Friday, 4 September.

Holmes, Watson and Mrs Hudson invite guests to an evening filled with comedy, curious clues, deadly twists and suspicious characters. While enjoying a delicious three-course meal, diners will be drawn into a fully interactive investigation and challenged to uncover the culprit. Will sharp detective work solve the case, or will the answer come down to sheer luck?

The festival programme offers plenty more for food lovers, including the new Food Lovers Global Taste Trail, The Big Breakfast Swap in support of Waterford Foodbank and Comedy, Cocktails & Canapés. Visitors can also enjoy a guided foraging experience at Mount Congreve Gardens, river cruises on the River Suir and the return of the popular Yoga Breakfast.

Live entertainment will feature acclaimed Irish singer Mary Coughlan, along with free performances from Mick Hanly, The Glitterbugs and Brian Kennedy. Renowned storyteller Eddie Lenihan will also bring Irish folklore and legend to life through a series of free storytelling events.

New for 2026, Ballybricken Green will be transformed into The Old Quarter, a festival hub celebrating the history, character and community spirit of one of Waterford’s most significant areas. Centred around the historic Ballybricken Bull Post, it will bring together local food, music, culture, stories and enterprise throughout the weekend.

With activity taking place across Waterford City, Dooley’s Hotel provides an ideal base for enjoying the festival. Situated on Merchants Quay along the banks of the River Suir, the family-owned hotel has welcomed guests for more than 75 years. Its central location, comfortable accommodation, welcoming atmosphere and delicious dining make it a convenient choice for a Waterford city break.

To celebrate Waterford Harvest Festival 2026, Taste.ie is offering one lucky winner and a guest the chance to enjoy two tickets to Sheer Luck Holmes: The Case of the Floating Fiancée, together with an overnight stay and breakfast at Dooley’s Hotel.

Waterford Harvest Festival takes place across Waterford City from 4 to 6 September 2026. Discover the full programme at waterfordharvestfestival.ie.