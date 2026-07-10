All Together Now 2026: Official App Live, Arcadia’s Afterburner Returns + First Look at the Wellness Programme

All Together Now

Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford

A festival of discovery: music, art, food & wellness

Bank Holiday Weekend, 30 July – 02 August 2026

All Together Now 2026 Announces the Official ATN App, the Return of Arcadia’s Afterburner and a First Look at This Year’s Wellness Programme

All Together Now returns to the grounds of Curraghmore Estate this August Bank Holiday weekend and the festival reveals three of the pieces shaping the 2026 experience: the official ATN App, the long-awaited return of Arcadia’s Afterburner, and a first look at this year’s Wellness programme.

The official All Together Now app is your essential companion for the weekend, putting everything you need right at your fingertips. Browse live timetables, explore the full festival map, discover artists and access all the key information you’ll need throughout the weekend in one convenient place.

Whether you’re planning your day, finding your way between stages, or staying up to date with the latest festival announcements, the app makes it easy to make the most of every moment.

With All Together Now 2026 now officially sold out, festival-goers are encouraged to download the app ahead of arrival so they’re ready for the weekend.

Download for Apple:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/all-together-now/id1474261628

Download for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appmiral.alltogethernow

ARCADIA: THE AFTERBURNER RETURNS

The Afterburner, a legendary part of the Arcadia universe, returns to ATN26. An immersive, flame-blasting art piece that lit up our first, second and sixth chapters, it has since become a symbol of late-night connection and collective energy at Curraghmore.

More than a stage, the Afterburner combines fire, music and live performance, with the crowd gathered 360° around the structure. This year’s return will feature a larger arena.

Arcadia’s Afterburner Lineup:

Friday July 31 – Job Jobse, Surusinghe, Fio Fa

Saturday Aug 01 – Joy Orbison, Special Guest, Dufi

Sunday Aug 02 – Eats Everything, Altern8, Efa O’Neill

Campfire: Songs & Storytelling: David Keenan, Grá, And He, The Fool & Friends

WELLNESS PROGRAMME, INCLUDING THE LAWNS OF TRANQUILITY & RISE NORDIC SPA

The Lawns of Tranquility

The Lawns of Tranquility returns as the festival’s dedicated wellness space, offering yoga, breathwork, sound baths, cacao ceremonies and herbal workshops, alongside sessions on nervous system regulation and embodied movement. Whether you’re looking for an energising start to the day, a restorative reset between acts, or a deeper, personal internal shift, there’s something for everyone.