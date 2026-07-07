Free Family Adventures in Waterford This Summer: Beaches, Playgrounds, Story Trails and Outdoor Experiences Without the Price Tag

As cost-of-living pressures continue to shape how families plan their holidays, the rise of “free family fun” means that families are choosing meaningful experiences that deliver lasting memories without the financial strain.

Visit Waterford’s “Find Your Wild” campaign sits at the heart of this shift, showcasing how Waterford has become one of Ireland’s leading destinations for free and low-cost family adventures. From beaches and greenways to free interactive storytelling trails, playgrounds and nature-based exploration, the county is offering families the chance to holiday better, not cost more.

Clare Barrett, Chair of Visit Waterford, said the growing focus on free and accessible experiences reflects a wider shift in how families are approaching travel.

“The focus is no longer just on where to go, but how to experience more together without a hefty price tag. We are seeing a real shift in how families are planning their summer holidays. With cost-of-living pressures continuing to influence decisions, people are looking for meaningful experiences that don’t come with a high price tag. Waterford is uniquely placed to meet that need — offering beaches, trails, playgrounds and cultural experiences that are completely free, yet feel every bit as rich and memorable as any overseas break.”

She added that the emphasis on outdoor, shared experiences is helping redefine what a modern family holiday looks like.

“What families are really seeking now is time together. Waterford gives them the space, freedom and inspiration to do that — whether it’s a coastal walk, a digital story trail, or simply a day in a playground by the sea.”

One of the county’s greatest strengths is its coastline, with beaches stretching from Ardmore and Bunmahon along the Copper Coast UNESCO Global Geopark through to Clonea, Tramore and Dunmore East. These locations offer swimming, rockpooling, coastal walking and picnic spots, all set against the backdrop of the UNESCO Wild Way experiences that showcase Waterford’s dramatic natural heritage.

A key highlight for families this summer is the Digital Story Trail in Waterford City, an immersive, self-guided experience that transforms the streets into an interactive storytelling journey. Across a series of QR-coded stops, families can unlock short audio, visual and animated stories that bring the city’s Viking and medieval past vividly to life.

From Viking settlers and medieval traders to modern-day city life, each stop reveals a new layer of Waterford’s heritage through engaging characters and narrative storytelling. The experience encourages children to actively participate in discovery, turning the city into an open-air storybook where history is experienced rather than simply observed.

Running alongside this is a network of orienteering walks developed in partnership with Waterford Sports Partnership.

These routes guide families through parks, woodland areas and urban green spaces using simple navigation and map-reading challenges, combining outdoor activity, problem-solving and teamwork while building confidence in exploring the natural world. See https://www.waterfordsportspartnership.ie/

Together, the Digital Story Trail and orienteering experiences reflect a wider shift in travel behaviour — where families are prioritising experiences that are active, educational and free, rather than expensive, ticketed attractions.

Importantly, many of Waterford’s leading cultural attractions also support family-friendly access, with children enjoying free entry to the Waterford Treasures Museums, bringing the city’s Viking heritage and medieval history to life in an engaging and accessible way. In addition, children also receive free entry at Mount Congreve Gardens, where world-class gardens, woodland walks and a natural adventure playground combine to create one of Ireland’s most inspiring outdoor family experiences. Children also go free at Lismore Heritage Centre, adding another accessible heritage stop for families exploring West Waterford. Children under 2 go free in the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens, and children under 5 go free on House of Waterford tours.

Beyond trails and beaches, Waterford also offers one of Ireland’s most varied networks of free playgrounds, each set within a distinct landscape ranging from city parks and gardens to coastal villages and heritage towns.

In the city centre, People’s Park remains a flagship family space with multi-age play areas, open lawns, shaded seating and a skate park. Just outside the city, Mount Congreve Gardens offers a woodland-style playground within a world-renowned estate of forest walks and riverside views.

In Tramore, the Tramore Adventure Playground delivers a large inclusive play space overlooking the sea. Checkpoint Playground offers exceptional coastal views, while Passage East Playground provides a quieter village setting with nearby estuary walks.

Along the Copper Coast, Bunmahon Playground offers a scenic stop within the UNESCO Global Geopark. On the Waterford Greenway, the Ballyvoyle Tunnel playground provides a themed play stop inspired by the railway heritage of the route, making it a popular family cycling break.

In West Waterford, Lismore Playground sits in a peaceful historic setting near Lismore Castle, while Dungarvan and Abbeyside playgrounds form a key dual hub close to the Greenway and quayside, ideal for full family days out. In Ardmore, the playground completes the coastal network with easy access to the beach, cliff walks and heritage sites.

Sustainability also plays a central role in the county’s family offering, with Leaflings and slow travel experiences encouraging visitors to explore at a gentler pace using walking routes, cycling trails and public transport connections, connecting people more deeply with landscape and place.

Visit Waterford’s themed Wild Experiences continue to help families plan their time, with curated itineraries focused on Adventure, Calm, Flavour, Families, Creativity and Heritage. From gardens and museums to coastal trails and mountain walks, the county offers a wide range of free and low-cost options for all ages.

Evening entertainment in the City centre is also abundant. Visitors can experience one of Waterford's biggest free summer events as The Churchyard Sessions return to The Reg on Bailey's New Street with 23 nights of live outdoor music from every weekend until September. With no tickets required, visitors can enjoy an incredible lineup of local favourites, tribute acts and headline performers in the unique setting of the historic Greyfriars churchyard, creating the perfect outdoor summer evening in the heart of Ireland's oldest city.

From city streets to coastal paths and mountain landscapes, Waterford offers families a summer of adventure that is open, accessible and unforgettable – one wild experience at a time. See www.visitwaterford.com.