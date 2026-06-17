Fortnight to go to Kaleidoscope presented by Glenveagh

There are just two weeks to go until Kaleidoscope presented by Glenveagh returns to Wicklow’s Russborough House from Friday July 3rd to Sunday July 5th 2026.

Ireland’s largest family festival has unveiled one of its most parent‑pleasing upgrades yet; the entire summer festival will feature fully flushable toilets across the main arena and both campsites, replacing the standard festival portaloos.

This family festival upgrade comes as part of a major comfort and facilities investment shaped directly by the festival’s nationwide survey of more than 1,500 parents, which revealed that toilets, cleanliness and comfort ranked among the top priorities for families.

They’ve also introduced upgraded campsites, expanded facilities, improved access routes, and new Camp Kitchens with BBQ zones and wash‑up stations to help families manage logistics across the weekend.

“Parents were clear about what matters most, comfort, value and ease,” said Shell Holden, Director of Marketing at Kaleidoscope presented by Glenveagh.

“This year we’ve invested heavily in all three, from fully flushable toilets across the whole festival site to improved access, upgraded campsites and hundreds of activities included in every ticket. With Dustin The Turkey as our Festival Site Supervisor, we’re highlighting these upgrades in a way that’s fun, but the improvements themselves are very substantial and are rooted in real feedback from more than 1,500 families.”

The announcement comes as the festival prepares to welcome 20,000 families from across the country to Wicklow this July.

The music line-up will include Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics with full 65 piece orchestra, Natasha Bedingfield, The Saw Doctors, Mark McCabe, Mundy, Al Gibbs, Dustin The Turkey, and a new wave of rising Irish talent. Young festival stars DJ Calum and Hype Man Jack and Seanem return after last year’s breakout moments, now sharing a billing with their icon Pete Tong, a milestone in their emerging DJ careers.

The family programme features Niall de Búrca, Mark the Science Guy, the Gaiety School of Acting, the National Reptile Zoo, Danspire, Wobbly Circus, Circus Factory, Planet Science Kidz, Go Fly Your Kite, Fighting Words, the National Gallery, Pocket Forests, School Fitness Ireland, Clap Handies, MTU Robotics and many more. Across the weekend, families can expect circus shows, creative workshops, science and nature zones, dance, music, sensory play, teen activities, sports, wellness and baby‑friendly programming, all included in the ticket price.

Tickets now available at Ticketmaster.ie and kaleidoscopefestival.ie.