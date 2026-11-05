Alleged assault against clergyman

Waterford District Court recently heard the case of a woman accused of assaulting an elderly local Reverend.

Hazel O’Connor (40) of 7 Berkley Road, The Beeches, Ferrybank, Waterford, appeared at a court sitting presided over by Judge Mark O’Connell last month. She is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3(1) and (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 7 July 2026, it is alleged that the accused knocked on the front door of a home in Waterford and appeared ‘genuine’ by asking if she could come in.

Sgt. Phelan added that once the accused was inside, she allegedly punched the injured party a number of times and hit him with a glass.

The Sergeant highlighted that the injured party is an elderly Reverend who is “known for helping people” in the local area.

Judge O’Connell decided to refuse jurisdiction, meaning the matter will be referred to a higher court. The judge put the case back to 10 November, 2026, for a book of evidence to be prepared.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power