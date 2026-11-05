Closing speeches heard in trial of bus driver

Closing speeches have been heard in the trial of a bus driver accused of dangerous driving relating to a road collision that claimed the lives of two Waterford teenagers in 2024.

Adrian Doyle (43) of Ard Glas, Abbey Road, Ferrybank, Waterford, has been on trial at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court since Tuesday 3 November. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death, arising from a collision between an e-scooter and a JJ Kavanagh bus that occurred on the Cork Road, Waterford city, shortly after 2.00am on 27 June 2024.

Teenagers Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Sampo (17) who were both onboard the e-scooter, passed away in the collision.

The accused is being represented by Kate Egan SC and Gareth Hayden BL, instructed by solicitor Ken Cunningham. Niall Storan BL is acting as prosecuting counsel on behalf of the State, under the instruction of State solicitor Frank Hutchinson.

Throughout the trial, the jury of nine men and three women have heard evidence from a number of investigating Gardaí, as well as Senior Executive Engineer with Waterford City and County Council, Alan Kirwan, and a CVRT official tester, who examined the brakes on the bus.

Two motorists who were driving nearby and one member of the public who was working close to the Cork Road on the night also took the stand.

Garda Padraig Coholan gave evidence this morning (Thursday, 5 November) and confirmed that the bus passed a brake test carried out by CVRT tester Darren Flynn in August 2024. Ms. Egan referenced that the accused said he attempted to brake before the collision, but was met with a ‘kickback’ before successfully braking.

Garda Coholan said this “wouldn’t be common” unless there was a fault, adding that “no defects” were found in the bus, but he had “no reason to doubt” Mr. Doyle’s account of what happened.

CVRT tester Darren Flynn later said in evidence that he has “never heard” of brakes on a vehicle not working when they are pressed for the first time.

A member of the public who was driving in the area of the Cork Road around the time of the collision said he encountered two males in ‘dark’ clothes on an e-scooter, and “nearly didn’t see” them. The driver said they did not encounter a bus while in the area, and “only heard” about the incident the next morning.

Detective Garda Paul O’Flynn gave evidence relating to an interview conducted with Mr. Doyle by Gardaí on 13 September 2024. It was heard that the accused attended a Garda station ‘voluntarily’ for the interview.

Mr. Storan read from a transcript of the interview, stating that Mr. Doyle described how he ‘thought’ he was driving around the speed limit of 50km/hr at the moment of the collision. When it was put to him by Gardaí that he was recorded driving at 77km/hr at the time, the accused stated: “it’s a bit of a shock to me, I wasn’t rushing.”

Mr. Doyle told Gardaí that “it all happened so fast” and he “definitely did not see” the teenagers before the collision.

It was heard that the accused had started his shift and was on route to pick up his first passengers from South East Technological University (SETU) when the collision occurred.

The jury were previously shown CCTV and dash-cam footage of the collision. Garda Mark Ryan took the jury through still photos taken from this footage. He said that in one photo, the e-scooter was observed towards the centre line of the road, with the driver wearing black pants and the passenger wearing grey pants.

In his closing speech this afternoon, Mr. Storan told the jury it is a “tragic and difficult case” but asked them to “leave aside prejudice and sympathy” and “look at the evidence coldly.”

Mr. Storan said the collision “plainly was a tragedy” but the question for the jury is “whether it was caused by dangerous driving.” The barrister referenced evidence given by Garda JP Scallan in relation to the tachograph fitted on the bus, which noted that he was travelling at 77km/hr in a 50km zone at the moment of the collision.

The barrister added that “it was not saying he [Mr.Doyle] set out to harm anyone” but that “ a careful, reliable, decent man can still drive in a way that is dangerous.”

Defence counsel Ms. Egan said in her closing address that it is an “appalling tragedy by any measure” but “there is nothing we can do for the two victims.” Ms. Egan stated that the case was ‘particularly’ serious for the accused, as someone who drives for a living and “takes his job seriously.”

The barrister highlighted to the jury that the collision occurred on a “straight stretch of road” that the accused was familiar with, and “it’s easy to creep over the [speed] limit on roads we know well.”

“He’s appalled by what happened and will live with it for the rest of his life,” Ms. Egan said. The barrister concluded by reiterating that it was “an appalling tragic accident” and asked the jury not to “make it a further tragedy” for Mr. Doyle, and acquit him of the charge.

The trial continues tomorrow when Judge Eugene O’Kelly will deliver his charge to the jury, who will then begin deliberations.

You can read more coverage of this trial in next week’s edition of The Munster Express, out on Tuesday 10 November.