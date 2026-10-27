Alleged assault at Waterford home

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of assaulting his partner.

The man, aged in his 40s, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at Waterford District Court earlier this month. He is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that in March 2026, Gardaí were called to a house in Waterford city after receiving a report of an alleged “verbal and physical altercation” at the property. The injured party in the case reported that she was punched “a number of times” in the body and head and suffered bruising, Sgt Phelan said.

It was noted that no medical report was available in the case.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said it was ‘clear’ from the case file that the injured party does not wish to proceed.

Judge Murray accepted jurisdiction, and put the matter back to November 2026 for hearing.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power