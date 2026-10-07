Alleged assault at Waterford home

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving the alleged assault of a woman by her husband.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton in court in September. He is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that in April 2026, Gardaí were called to a house in Waterford. On arrival, they were met by paramedics treating an injured woman. Sgt Hickey said the woman alleged that her husband, identified as the accused, had pushed her, pinned her to a bed, and struck her across the face with an open hand following a domestic argument.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty highlighted that the alleged injured party is the wife of the accused, and that she did not make a statement to Gardaí.

Judge Staunton replied that the woman had called Gardaí and said she had been assaulted, and that Garda members saw her receiving treatment for injuries. Mr Delahunty acknowledged this, but said that a conviction could not proceed without a statement being made against the accused.

It was noted that no medical report was available in the case.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the case can be heard at the District Court. He put the matter back to 7 December 2026 for hearing.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power