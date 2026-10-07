Two accused of burglary that left house ‘ransacked’

A judge has refused jurisdiction in the case of a man and woman jointly accused of the burglary of a house in Waterford.

Natasha O’Reilly (30) of 28 Carrigeen Crescent, Waterford, and Thomas Walsh (64) of 1 Mary Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary are both charged with single counts of alleged burglary, contrary to Section 12 (1)(b) and (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act. Ms O’Reilly appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton in relation to the case at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month, while Mr Walsh did not attend, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that on 4 May 2026, Gardaí received a report from the resident of a house near the Six Cross Roads, Waterford city, who alleged that they returned home to find that an upstairs room of their house had been ‘ransacked.’

Sgt Hickey said it is alleged that cash, a phone, and jewellery with a combined value of €2000 were taken. A man and woman, identified as the co-accused, were allegedly seen on CCTV footage leaving the premises with a pink bag.

The Sgt added that the co-accused were found by Gardaí allegedly in possession of the jewellery, which matched the description of the items that was given by the resident. The co-accused also allegedly matched a description that was given by a neighbour to Gardaí.

Judge Staunton said that the matter appeared to be a ‘violation’ of a private space and family home. The judge decided to refuse jurisdiction, meaning that the matter will be directed to a higher court.

Judge Staunton also put the case back to 15 December 2026 for a book of evidence to be served on the two accused.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power