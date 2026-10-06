What’s in it for you?
Early today (Tuesday, 6 October) Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, announced the budget for 2027. Most of the changes announced today will come into effect on January 1, 2027. Here, we provide a brief look at Budget 2027.
Key Changes
- The national minimum wage will increase by 79 cents to €14.94 per hour
- Most weekly social welfare payments go up by €10
- Higher tax band increased to €46,500 for a single person
- Scheduled carbon tax increase for households replaced by rate reduction for lifetime of this government
- Carbon tax on fuel will not rise until May 1, 2027
- Carbon tax on home heating oil and gas is being reduced and will not increase again in the lifetime of this Government. Kerosene and natural gas will both be reduced to €48.50 per tonne.
- A €500 cost of disability payment for those getting long-term disability
- Maximum rate of Help to Buy relief up €5,000
- 20 cigarettes up €1, brining cost of most brands over €20 per pack, while alcohol has remained untouched.
- Childminders at home get €20,000 tax relief
- Fuel Allowance up €5 per week
- €550 per month max childcare fee up to senior infants
- Men, young people and LGBTQ+ get 33,000 hours of additional counselling
- 2,339 more Special Needs Assistants and 1,353 more teachers for children with special needs
- Third level student contribution fee cut by €150
- 850 more permanent defence force members
- €34.4 million to give artists full year income support
- Free Contraception Scheme age limit raised to 37
- VRT tax relief for new EVs extended two years until 31 December, 2028
The full budget can be found on gov.ie.