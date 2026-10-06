What’s in it for you?

Early today (Tuesday, 6 October) Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, announced the budget for 2027. Most of the changes announced today will come into effect on January 1, 2027. Here, we provide a brief look at Budget 2027.

Key Changes

The national minimum wage will increase by 79 cents to €14.94 per hour

Most weekly social welfare payments go up by €10

Higher tax band increased to €46,500 for a single person

Scheduled carbon tax increase for households replaced by rate reduction for lifetime of this government

Carbon tax on fuel will not rise until May 1, 2027

Carbon tax on home heating oil and gas is being reduced and will not increase again in the lifetime of this Government. Kerosene and natural gas will both be reduced to €48.50 per tonne.

A €500 cost of disability payment for those getting long-term disability

Maximum rate of Help to Buy relief up €5,000

20 cigarettes up €1, brining cost of most brands over €20 per pack, while alcohol has remained untouched.

Childminders at home get €20,000 tax relief

Fuel Allowance up €5 per week

€550 per month max childcare fee up to senior infants

Men, young people and LGBTQ+ get 33,000 hours of additional counselling

2,339 more Special Needs Assistants and 1,353 more teachers for children with special needs

Third level student contribution fee cut by €150

850 more permanent defence force members

€34.4 million to give artists full year income support

Free Contraception Scheme age limit raised to 37

VRT tax relief for new EVs extended two years until 31 December, 2028

The full budget can be found on gov.ie.