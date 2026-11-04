Alleged money laundering charge

A young Waterford man recently appeared in court charged with an alleged money laundering offence.

Darragh McCabe (20) of 1 Moonlaun, Summerhill, Tramore, Waterford, appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell at Waterford District Court last month. He is charged with alleged money laundering, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 27 March 2025, the accused allegedly committed money laundering after a total of €1900 was noted to have gone through his bank account. The location of the alleged offence was at AIB, Strand Street, Tramore.

Judge O’Connell decided to accept jurisdiction, allowing the matter to be heard at the District Court. The judge put the case back to 22 December, 2026, for a plea or a date for hearing to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power