Jury in trial of bus driver charged with dangerous driving shown footage of collision

The jury in the trial of a bus driver charged with dangerous driving arising from a road collision that claimed the lives of two Waterford teenagers has been shown CCTV and dash-cam footage of the incident.

Adrian Doyle (43) of Ard Glas, Abbey Road, Ferrybank, is accused of dangerous driving causing death, relating to a collision between an e-scooter and a JJ Kavanagh bus that occurred on the Cork Road, Waterford city, shortly after 2.00am on 27 June 2024.

Teenagers Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Sampo (17) who were both onboard the e-scooter, passed away in the collision.

Mr. Doyle has pleaded not guilty to the charge. The trial opened yesterday, (Tuesday 3 November) before Judge Eugene O’Kelly and a jury of nine men and three women at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused is being represented by Kate Egan SC and Gareth Hayden BL, instructed by solicitor Ken Cunningham. Niall Storan BL is acting as prosecuting counsel on behalf of the State, under the instruction of State solicitor Frank Hutchinson.

In his opening speech yesterday, Mr. Storan gave the jury an overview of the evidence they can expect to hear during the trial. The barrister said that Mr. Doyle is charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of the two teenagers, resulting from the collision, and it is up to the jury to consider if the manner of his driving was dangerous and caused their deaths.

Mr.Storan said the court will hear that Mr. Doyle was driving a JJ Kavanagh bus towards Waterford city at around 2.00am on 27 June 2024, and was on route to pick up his first passengers from a stop at South East Technological University (SETU) before the collision occurred.

He added that evidence will be given outlining the conditions of the road on the night, with one witness describing it as “dark with poor street lighting.” Mr. Storan told the jury they will hear how the two deceased teenagers were travelling on an e-scooter in the same direction as Mr. Doyle, wearing ‘dark’ clothing.

During today’s proceedings, the jury heard evidence from several investigating Gardaí, as well as Alan Kirwan, Senior Executive Engineer with Waterford City and County Council. Forensic Collision Investigator Garda Maurice Mahon took the jury through photos that were taken at the scene, including some taken from drone footage. The photos showed the road from different angles, along with damage to the front of the bus, including the windscreen.

Garda Mahon explained that debris, including shoes, could be seen on the road in some of the photos, as well as damage to the e-scooter. Garda JP Scallan gave evidence in relation to the tachograph fitted on the bus. The Garda outlined that a tachograph is ‘similar’ to a black box on a plane, and records data such as speed, along with any stops that are made by a driver.

Garda Scallan noted that the tachograph on the bus was in ‘good’ condition on the night of the collision. The jury were shown data taken from the tachograph, with Garda Scallan agreeing with Mr.Storan that the bus was recorded travelling at a speed of 77km/hr in a 50km zone at the point of the collision, which occurred at 2.02am.

Garda Mark Ryan played a compilation of CCTV and dash-cam footage to the jury, which included footage of the collision. Garda Ryan explained that a montage of footage was compiled from businesses along the Cork Road, and from cameras fitted on the bus.

Judge O’Kelly warned of the potential ‘graphic’ nature of the footage before it was played to the court.

In the footage, both teenagers were seen onboard the e-scooter before 1.00am that morning, heading towards Snap Fitness Gym in the Butlerstown Retail Park, Waterford city.

Garda Ryan said the pair left the gym shortly before 2.00am, and headed back towards the Cork Road. The Garda noted that Mr. Sampo was driving the e-scooter, with Mr.Collins on the back as a passenger.

Footage from inside the bus was also played, which showed Mr.Doyle conducting checks before setting off to pick up his first passengers from SETU that morning. The court was then shown footage from the front dash-cam of the bus, which showed it travelling from the Butlerstown Roundabout down the Cork Road in the same direction as the teenagers, before the collision occurred.

Several family members of the deceased teenagers became distressed at the footage, with some exiting the courtroom for a period.

Garda Ryan said that the view from this footage was obstructed following the collision due to damage to the windscreen.

The Garda played footage showing different angles of the aftermath of the collision, which showed the bus coming to a stop. It was heard that no passengers were on board at the time of the collision.

Garda Ryan also took the jury through still photos that were taken from the footage. He said that in one photo, the e-scooter was observed towards the centre line of the road, with the driver wearing black pants and the passenger wearing grey pants.

Alan Kirwan, Senior Executive Engineer with Waterford City and County Council, gave evidence this afternoon. Mr. Kirwan took the jury through various maps of the area around the Cork Road, which included photos of signage signifying the 50km/hr speed limit on the road.

Garda Billy Mernagh gave testimony relating to inspections that he carried out on the bus and e-scooter following the collision.

Garda Mernagh agreed with Mr. Storan that there was damage to the windscreen and front bumper of the bus, but that it was deemed overall to be in ‘roadworthy’ condition.

In relation to the e-scooter, Garda Mernagh agreed that he observed damage to its handlebar, and that the rear tyre was in ‘poor’ condition. However, he noted that the brakes were functioning.

The trial continues at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court before Judge O’Kelly and the jury of nine men and three women.

Read more coverage of this trial in next week’s edition of The Munster Express, out on Tuesday 10 November.